Night owls, early birds, and — here we go again — daylight saving

The debate over clock time in Massachusetts been renewed, and the sun is setting on permanent daylight saving time ( “Hello darkness my old friend,” Business, Nov. 1). Politicians are listening to the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time , which advocates that making standard time year-round is the healthiest, safest, and only viable way to end clock change.

Senators Marco Rubio and Edward Markey’s misnamed federal Sunshine Protection Act for permanent daylight saving time is suffering the same fate. After tricking the Senate to pass the bill in March 2022 with an unscheduled voice vote on the floor, support dropped this year from 18 to 14 cosigners in the Senate and 48 to 30 in the House.

Permanent standard time is already federally permitted. Doctors and scientists will continue to educate the public that what they say they want out of a shift in policy — changing to a time that promotes better sleep, health, safety, education, and overall economy — best aligns with permanent standard time, especially for night owls who are disproportionally affected by permanent daylight saving time.

Dr. Karin Johnson

Springfield

The writer is a professor of neurology at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School-Baystate and medical director of the Baystate Health Regional Sleep Program. She is also cochair of the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time and vice president of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Save Standard Time.

Bring on the brighter evenings

Jon Chesto’s excellent Chesto Means Business column about legislative bills being considered for ending seasonal clock changes raises an interesting question: Why do some experts opposed to permanent daylight saving time treat whole populations as if they all sleep and rise at the same time? It’s not the case: About 40 percent of the general population are genetic early birds who go to sleep as early as 8 p.m. or night owls who go to sleep as late as 6 a.m., regardless of sunlight.

According to a University of Michigan study, night owls can take more than a week to adjust to the “spring forward” clock change, as opposed to a few days for early birds.

A 2022 poll found that 59 percent of Americans surveyed say they favor making daylight saving time, with its later sunsets, permanent. Students also have been shown to benefit from an additional hour of sleep.

This and other medical data point to the need to eliminate the traditional “fall back” and “spring forward” disruptions to the daylight saving time clock and make brighter evenings permanent for the sake of health, business, and sunnier dispositions.

Glenn Kulbako

Somerville





Enough with ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’ — pick a time zone already

Finally, the Legislature is considering some action on the daylight saving time conundrum. The twice-a-year resetting of the clocks is ludicrous.

What people never seem to realize is that the current system really does nothing. You can put Massachusetts in any time zone you want, but the number of hours in a day that have daylight never change. What changes is which hours will have daylight.

Also, just for the record, depending on an area’s location in the time zone, the number of hours of daylight change. For example, on Nov. 1 in Boston, the sun rose at 7:17 a.m. and set at 5:37 p.m.; in Washington, D.C., sunrise was 7:35 a.m. and sunset was 6:07 p.m.

So let’s pick a time zone for the entire year. Arizona simply stays on Mountain Standard Time for the whole year. While I consider myself a traditionalist and opt for Eastern Standard Time, I am sure I could easily adapt to Atlantic Time. Just please, lawmakers, don’t take what seems like a lifetime trying to decide which zone is better and then just end up keeping the current inane system.

Either time zone will work!

Jeffrey Forman

Needham