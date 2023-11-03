A family’s nightmare quest to find their missing loved one

Medina, a 23-year-old Jamaica Plain resident diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to family members, was voluntarily admitted into a mental health facility in Worcester on Oct. 3 after experiencing a manic episode. Her family believes she was discharged from the facility on Oct. 17 without a cellphone or money. Because Medina didn’t contact any family members when she left the Worcester clinic and they were worried about her mental state, the scramble began to find her.

It’s like she just vanished. Helen Medina left a behavioral care clinic last month and wasn’t seen again for two weeks, her case falling between the cracks of bureaucratic police work, leaving her family desperately worried.

Medina’s case illustrates what the family says is a lack of coordination between police departments and their poor communication with families of loved ones who go missing. Medina’s case was compounded by her mental illness, which makes her vulnerable. Amazingly, she turned up on Nov. 1 in a hospital in Queens, N.Y., a miracle and a mystery. But she has since gone missing again.

“The Worcester police was not helpful at all initially,” one of Medina’s sisters, Yomayra Samantha Martinez, said. To the family’s dismay, they had to go through a time-consuming bureaucratic ordeal, they said, back and forth between the Worcester and Boston police departments to get a missing person report filed.

What’s more, the Worcester Police Department didn’t issue a missing persons notice on the agency’s social media accounts to alert the public of Medina’s disappearance. A Worcester police spokesperson said in an email in response to my questions that the department generally doesn’t “share missing person or runaway juvenile information on our social media accounts unless the family specifically requests it, due to potential for the missing/runaway person to be stigmatized.”

From this incident, it’s clear that police departments should be proactive and make sure that they’re offering family members who report missing persons all the tools available to find their loved ones, including asking for permission to share cases on social media to alert the public.

Ultimately, the handling of Medina’s case by law enforcement is indicative of the lack of statewide standards in the way local police departments handle missing persons investigations, which inevitably results in disparities. To improve overall collaboration, support local police, and standardize data collection, Governor Maura Healey proposed in March the establishment of a missing and unidentified persons coordination unit. But that unit hasn’t yet been created.

The reason? Money. The proposed $300,000 for the unit “was not included in the final budget that came out of the legislative conference committee,” according to Karissa Hand, Healey’s press secretary. “Our administration is evaluating alternative options to fund this critical work.”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t until Oct. 30 — nine days after Samantha first went to the Worcester police to report Medina missing — that Boston police, after relentless efforts by the family to get a police report filed in either department, as well as emails I sent to both agencies with questions about Medina’s case, issued a “missing person with complications alert.”

And then, out of the blue, a hospital worker in Queens called Medina’s mother this week to say her daughter was at the hospital. The story would have a happy ending, but Damarys Martinez, another sister of Medina, said on Friday that the young woman is still missing. According to Damarys, Medina was in a troubled state of mind when a New York-based aunt went to pick her up at that Queens hospital after she was discharged. At some point during the car ride, Medina got aggressive and got out of the car.

Damarys also said that police in New York are aware of Medina’s case and are being helpful. “If I knew she was in the right state of mind and she wanted to be in the streets then I’m not looking for her,” Damarys said. But she’s afraid Medina might be a danger to herself or others given her bipolar diagnosis.

Even though the family knows the general area where Medina might be, “New York is just too big,” Damarys said. “Worcester and Boston police departments didn’t file a police report for so long. But finally, when Boston police did, they put [the missing persons alert] up on their page and I feel like they were actually looking for her. Boston officers told us they went to the Worcester clinic, they went to the train station there. But I still feel like that should have been done so long ago, before she even made it out of the state.”

Meanwhile, Medina’s family continues to search for her in New York City. They have left fliers in hospitals and clinics all over Queens and posted them outside of police stations across the city. Medina’s case is an example of just how challenging it is to locate missing persons who have a mental illness.

