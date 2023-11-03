Remembering Robert Brustein — theater legend, drama teacher, and a very challenging interview

One did not simply interview Robert Brustein, the American Repertory Theater’s founding artistic director who died Sunday at the age of 96.

You jousted. You sparred. You arrived as the questioner but would wind up being questioned. Instead of a snoozy back-and-forth, it was a spirited conversation full of odd angles, unexpected detours, and robust humor.

The first time I met Brustein was in 1995. He was preparing for a new season at the ART, including the premiere of “Demons,” his modern retelling of Christopher Marlowe’s “Doctor Faustus.” I was an arts reporter at the Globe whose knowledge of theater went no deeper than the Broadway musicals my parents took me to see as a kid.

Advertisement

Brustein had already spent decades as a theater giant. He had been the dean of the Yale School of Drama and founded the Yale Repertory Theatre, where he mentored such actors as Meryl Streep, Christopher Walken, Sigourney Weaver, and Henry Winkler. A drama critic at The New Republic for nearly 50 years, Brustein was a tireless evangelist for nonprofit theater and believed that commercial theater was anathema to artistic freedom. In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded him the National Medal of Arts.

I’d also read that he had a pugilistic reputation for riling up playwrights. In 1984, Samuel Beckett threatened legal action against ART for Brustein’s iconoclastic staging of Beckett’s play “Endgame.”

Needless to say, I was intimidated. But Brustein was gregarious, forthcoming, and talked about staging productions “to start arguments among audiences.” He was a wily provocateur but not an empty one, and he wanted his audiences to experience more at the theater than just a good time.

Robert Brustein, illustrated by Philip Burke, for Suffolk Alumni Magazine in 2013. Philip Burke

In 2012, I interviewed Brustein again. He was then a distinguished scholar in residence at Suffolk University, where I was a staff writer for the university’s alumni magazine. At 85, he was undimmed and had lost none of his passion for teaching and defending what he experienced during more than 60 years in the theater. I sat in on his Play Analysis class as he shepherded his students through a vigorous reading of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” His transcendent joy in sharing the literature enchanted his students.

Advertisement

A few days later we met at a Cambridge coffee shop near ART. What had been a scheduled 45-minute interview stretched into a very animated two hours that sometimes caught the attention of slightly alarmed fellow patrons quietly sipping their coffee or chai. Brustein, who was also an actor, loved an audience and the man could talk.

But he was also an engaged listener even when our opinions clashed — such as when I resurrected the very public feud Brustein provoked in 1996 with August Wilson, the acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of “Fences” and “The Piano Lesson,” about Black theater. It was such a big deal, they took their debate to New York’s Town Hall before a sellout audience in a program titled, “On Cultural Power: The August Wilson/Robert Brustein Discussion,” moderated by playwright and actress Anna Deavere Smith.

I thought Brustein had overstepped in attempting to dictate to a Black playwright how plays about the Black American experience should be presented and made “universal” for all theatergoers. Unmoved, Brustein never gave an inch. Neither did I, and I loved every minute of it. And, I daresay, so did Brustein.

Advertisement

All these years later, I still recall the electricity of talking with Brustein that day as the remnants of Hurricane Sandy drenched the streets. Even then approaching his 86th birthday, he remained his own kind of hurricane — writing, producing, and staying immersed in every aspect of the creative discipline that shaped and enriched his life. He was always looking forward, never backward, and perhaps wrote his own epitaph when he summed up for me the professional goal he achieved many times over. “The Puritans found music sacred, but theater was profane,” he said. “It was my objective to make theater sacred — or at least profane enough to become sacred.”

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.