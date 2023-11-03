Boston College becomes bowl eligible by grinding out a victory at Syracuse

Boston College (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) became bowl eligible with the win, and has won five straight for the first time since 2010.

That depth was on full display Friday, as the Eagles leaned on fifth-string running back Andre Hines Jr. to cement a gutsy, 17-10 win at Syracuse. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos scored from seven yards out with 2:23 on the clock, Cole Batson brought in BC’s fourth interception of the game, and the Eagles outlasted the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.

All season, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley has preached the importance of depth. When starters depart, Hafley hammers home that reserves have to be ready.

Syracuse (4-5, 0-5) built a first-quarter lead before the Eagles finished the half convincingly to take a 10-7 edge into the break. Neither side scored in the third quarter and, after Syracuse tied it early in the fourth, BC wore their hosts down and found a way.

Boston College redshirt freshman CJ Clinkscales, making his first career start, intercepted a pass early to set the Eagles up near midfield. Castellanos hit Dino Tomlin and Lewis Bond for first downs, but BC settled for a 24-yard field goal from Liam Connor with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

Syracuse, playing without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, turned to redshirt sophomore Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Del Rio-Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound bruiser, found a hole and ran 27 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Orange a 7-3 edge through one.

Castellanos and Kye Robichaux couldn’t complete a handoff on the next BC drive, as Anwar Sparrow recovered a fumble near midfield. Both teams punted, then Elijah Jones intercepted a pass in the end zone and the Eagles orchestrated a methodical 18-play, 80-yard, drive over 7:59 to pull ahead. It was the kind of drive that has defined this streak and helped BC turn its season around.

The Eagles — who entered converting an ACC-best 73.1 percent of the time on fourth down — kept the drive afloat twice on fourth and 1. They benefited from a pass interference call in the end zone before Castellanos found redshirt sophomore Owen McGowan for a 2-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in the half.

McGowan, a Canton native and former Catholic Memorial star who typically plays linebacker, hauled in his first career reception at a critical moment.

The Orange missed a 56-yard field goal as time expired in the half. BC possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and ran 48 plays to Syracuse’s 25.

Boston College and Syracuse traded punts the bulk of the third quarter. Castellanos went airborne and thought he converted on fourth and 1, but the referees deemed him short.

SU’s LeQuint Allen immediately ripped off a 56-yard run, and the Orange entered the red zone late in the third quarter. Brady Denaburg nailed a 36-yard field goal to tie it at 10 with 14:18 remaining.

The Eagles moved into SU territory, but Justin Barron trucked Robichaux, forced and recovered a fumble, and ran it into BC territory. Jones picked off another pass, then the Eagles successfully executed a fake punt as Sam Candotti scampered six yards for the first down.

Candotti, a sophomore from Australia, screamed in excitement as he galloped off the field. Moments later, Candotti punted for real, but BC got another stop.

The Eagles, playing without their top three running backs in Robichaux, Pat Garwo, and Alex Broome, leaned on Hines — who isn’t listed on the depth chart — to salt it away. Batson leaped up to corral a pick, and that was that. The streak continues.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.