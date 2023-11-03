Inside the month-long process the Red Sox undertook to find Craig Breslow

Exactly one month later, Craig Breslow was introduced at Fenway Park. Sox officials emerged satisfied not only that they had identified an impressive new leader, but also that the process had fulfilled those key elements.

“We plan to take our time, plan to be very deliberate. We’re going to have internal candidates. We’re going to have external candidates. We’re going to have a consistent, robust process that hopefully leads us to the right person or people,” Kennedy said.

One day after the end of the disappointing 2023 Red Sox season and more than two weeks after the firing of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy offered a few breadcrumbs about the search for the next head of baseball operations.

So what did the process look like?

Deep pool, even with declines

After the Sox fired Bloom, Kennedy and the team reached out to industry contacts both in other team front offices and in the MLB Commissioner’s office to lay the groundwork for the interview process and assemble a list of candidates. Several sources across the industry believed the team had a desire to hire someone from outside the organization with prior experience leading a baseball operations department, but that the team didn’t view either as an absolute prerequisite.

“We had sort of traditional candidates — sitting No. 1s, sitting No. 2s and 3s, wild-card candidates,” said Kennedy. “We wanted to make sure we cast as wide a net as possible to talk to a diverse range of people with different experiences.”

As has been well documented, numerous candidates turned down the chance to interview. Wish-list candidates — sitting leaders of other baseball operations departments who either received permission to interview (Derek Falvey of the Twins) or potentially could have received it. Past heads of baseball operations — former Marlins GMs Kim Ng and Michael Hill, former Rangers president of baseball operations and current Rays senior advisor Jon Daniels. Even some executives who have never led a baseball operations department, including Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, Phillies GM Sam Fuld, and Red Sox assistant GM Raquel Ferreira.

“We were actually expecting that,” Kennedy said. “We had probably two dozen or so names, individuals, across the game. … Because we cast such a wide net, I think there were some names that got out there of people who took a pass on the opportunity.

“Some people are in great jobs, great organizations, and they might be happy staying there, might not be interested in moving to Boston and taking this job. We fully understand that. [And] it has become commonplace now in baseball, in front offices, to actually agree to decline opportunities, even for No. 1 jobs. Without going into specifics of individuals that we contacted … very highly sought-after No. 2s, even No. 3s, have made multi-year commitments to their own organizations to not pursue opportunities, even if it’s a No. 1 opportunity. That’s relatively new in the last couple of years.”

Even so, Kennedy acknowledged turnover — with Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, and Chaim Bloom all leaving the organization before they’d spent four years on the job — was an unavoidable subject.

“The topic certainly came up and it was an opportunity for us to do some self-reflection in terms of decision-making and areas where we can be better and improve as ownership, as leadership of the organization,” said Kennedy. “But I can assure you there was a very talented, large group of individuals who are very interested in this job. And that was rewarding.”

Breslow rose to an assistant general manager position within the Cubs' front office in less than two years. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

On a level all his own

Kennedy connected with several candidates for informal conversations to gauge their interest. After he received glowing feedback about Breslow from Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer in late September, he met with the Newton resident at Johnny’s Luncheonette in early October.

“That meeting was a wow,” said Kennedy. “I walked out of there saying he’s going to be an incredibly strong candidate, and the area of concern that we needed to dig in on was experience.”

Breslow was one of eight known to interview, joining Red Sox assistant GMs Eddie Romero and Michael Groopman, Red Sox VP Paul Toboni, Twins GM Thad Levine, Guardians special assistant and former Pirates GM Neal Huntington, Blue Jays VP James Click (who removed himself from the process after meeting with the team), and former Giants manager and ex-Dodgers head of player development Gabe Kapler. According to multiple team sources, the club had additional unreported candidates — both internal and external — who interviewed.

“We winnowed it down to 10 or 12 serious internal and external candidates,” said Kennedy.

Roughly one week after the end of the season, the Sox started the first round of the formal interview process. Kennedy was joined by several senior leaders on the business side (Dave Beeston, Jonathan Gilula, Adam Grossman, Amy Waryas, and Troup Parkinson) as well as Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon. Most interviews lasted roughly two hours.

The group tried to ask consistent questions in each interview. Among them: How did they assess where the Red Sox were as an organization? How did they view the organization’s pitching development? Other questions elicited insight into how candidates navigated challenging situations and controversies, the role of data in decision-making, and how the candidates approached the question of risk-taking.

“We just tried to pose some really hard questions to put people on the spot and see how they would respond and react to them,” said Kennedy.

The pool of candidates agreed on a sense of promise related to the team’s young core both in the big leagues and the upper minors, but also the need to add to it — particularly by improving the team’s pitching infrastructure. That, of course, was right in Breslow’s wheelhouse, thanks to his 13-year big league career and his four years directing the Cubs’ pitching development.

After the first round, several candidates — including all of the team’s internal candidates, Breslow, Levine, and Huntington — advanced to a second round. That stage included an interview with principal owner (and Globe owner) John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, Gordon, and Kennedy, as well as conversations with members of the baseball operations department and manager Alex Cora.

Breslow wasn’t always a slam-dunk choice. His interview had been excellent and he had some background that distinguished him. Still, the team didn’t want to base its decision solely on a conversation, and heading a baseball operations department represented, at least by title, a considerable leap. Breslow had ascended rapidly to assistant GM of the Cubs — a prominent position, but technically no higher than third on its baseball operations organization chart.

Through conversations with Hoyer and Cubs GM Carter Hawkins, as well as other members of the Cubs organization, Kennedy got a fuller view of Breslow’s responsibilities.Breslow had a voice in a broad array of decisions, from the draft to trades and free agency.

The ownership group saw the overall pool as a strong one. According to team sources, multiple candidates — both internal and external — had a number of meetings with the Red Sox’ ownership group and remained in the running deep into the process. But in late October, Breslow met with ownership for a second time, and the conversation unfolded in a way that made clear what a partnership might look like.

The theoretical quickly became tangible.

“We really dove into his vision and plans, the specific plan alignment with ownership, his experiences,” said Kennedy. “I think that’s probably when it became clear that it was late in the process, given we did have some other very attractive options, especially internally.”

By Oct. 23, the Sox wanted Breslow to head their baseball operations department. The team started to inform other candidates they were no longer in the running, and the hiring was complete by the next day.

“There were a lot of people that were very talented,” said Werner, “but they didn’t rise to the level of Craig.”

Team officials felt the selection of Breslow represented the culmination of a process that had lived up to expectations, with a sense the right voice had been added to lead the organization to greater success moving forward. Now, the work to see whether that’s the case can begin.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.