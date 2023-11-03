It’s getting tough to watch Bill Belichick go through this, and other thoughts

Belichick? Not so much. A long time ago, he said he didn’t want to end up like Buffalo’s Marv Levy , coaching into his 70s. Today Belichick is 71 years old, has the worst team in the AFC, and is 4-11 in his last 15 games — 27-32 since Tom Brady left.

▪ Red Auerbach had it right. He retired from the bench after winning his eighth straight championship, his ninth in 10 years, in 1966. Red was 48 years old. He settled into a better life as a cigar-smoking, deal-making, opponent-baiting general manager, building two more Celtics dynasties on the way out the door. His legacy has never been challenged.

Picked-up pieces while wondering if Bob Kraft plans to trade Bill Belichick to the Commanders at halftime Sunday …

Advertisement

And he’s taking heat from every corner of Patriot Nation.

Has Belichick simply stayed too long? Has the NFL game passed him by? Should Bill have walked away when Brady went to Tampa four years ago?

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The death of Bobby Knight Wednesday brought some of this to mind. It got me to thinking about Knight’s final days at Indiana.

Knight averaged 23 wins a season for almost three full decades in Bloomington. His team went 32-0 in 1975-76, still the last undefeated NCAA men’s basketball champion. Knight was stubborn, had a combustible disposition, and feuded with the media. But he won. There might as well have been “In Bobby We Trust” T-shirts around Bloomington. Coach Knight could do no wrong.

And then it soured, almost all at once. Knight’s personality started to drive players out of his program. He did not keep up with the times. His inflexible, combative ways weren’t so charming when the Hoosiers stopped winning Big Ten championships. Indiana didn’t win a conference title in any of Knight’s last eight seasons and never finished with a ranking higher than 18th in those final years. Ultimately, Knight was fired for his bad behavior.

Advertisement

Here’s what Belichick once said about Knight: “Everything he does, regardless of his method, everything has been in the best interest of the kid and the team. When you and I were spanked as children, we didn’t realize it at the time, but the intent was to help the kid. That’s what his intent is.”

Fast-forward to 2023 and we find Belichick — once Teflon-coated — embattled on his own sideline. His draft picks are no good. He’s cheap. He hasn’t kept up with today’s high-flying NFL. He’s still obsessed about long snapping and special teams in a league that cares only about wide receivers and cornerbacks. And his once-proud Patriots go into this weekend with the worst record (2-6) in the conference.

Oh, and Bill’s “coaching tree”? That’s bad, too. With an assist from Boston Sports Info, here is the tree after Josh McDaniels was fired Tuesday: Bill O’Brien, 52-48; Eric Mangini, 33-47; McDaniels, 20-33; Romeo Crennel, 32-63; Matt Patricia, 13-29-1; Joe Judge, 10-23. Total: 160-243-1 (.397).

So now the “It Was Tom All Along” crowd takes its victory lap daily. It was all Brady. All the time.

Brady and Belichick in 2018. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Sorry, I’m still not buying. But I’m beginning to worry that Bill has stayed too long (yes, some sports columnists also stay too long). And I’m thinking that Red had it right when he retired from the bench at 48, winning his eighth straight … all with Bill Russell at center. Like Brady at quarterback.

Advertisement

Red never ran from that. If you asked him about it, he would say, “That’s true. Never won without Russell. Now what’s your point?”

Belichick gets none of the forgiveness that we showered on Red. And — fair or unfair — Belichick’s hard-earned legacy is being tarnished every week. It’s tough to watch.

▪ Quiz: Name the all-time leader in regular-season games played in each of the four major sports. Exclude all football kickers (answer below).

▪ Preposterous that we don’t hear from John Henry on the day the Red Sox announce their new baseball boss. The Red Sox are a public trust. You deserve to hear from the owner. In the absence of the only voice that matters, we have Craig Breslow saying, “I don’t see financial resources as a limiting factor,” regarding an offseason rebuild. Swell. Let’s see if that turns out to be true.

Craig Breslow (left) with Red Sox president Sam Kennedy at Thursday's introduction. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ The NBA’s “in-season tournament” is ridiculous and we reject it categorically. Now that we learn that the Celtics will have a “special” non-parquet home court for the tourney, we can officially declare it an abject failure. Celtics at home with no parquet? Please. Make it stop.

▪ Bet the Colts are glad that McDaniels stiffed them back in 2018.

▪ Kudos to whoever was in charge of Fox Sports’s bumper music at the end of World Series innings. I heard a lot of Grateful Dead and even got Zevon’s “Werewolves of London” after the Rangers hit in the top of the third on Halloween.

Advertisement

▪ NESN’s Tom Caron, a Lewiston native, came through in a big way after the horrific tragedy in Maine, serving as moderator of “One Lewiston,” a multi-faith vigil Sunday night at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. A letter of sympathy from Pope Francis was read and the Bates a capella group performed. It was the city’s first official remembrance service after the shootings.

▪ New Englanders and boxing fans of a certain age recall Lewiston as the site of Muhammad Ali’s championship defense in his second bout against Sonny Liston in 1965.

Ali had been scheduled to fight Liston at Boston Garden in November of 1964, but the bout was postponed when Ali needed emergency hernia surgery at Boston City Hospital three days before the fight.

It was rescheduled for May 25, 1965, and moved to St. Dominic’s Arena (now the Colisee), a 5,000-seat youth center in Lewiston. It was the smallest venue for a heavyweight title fight since Jack Dempsey fought Tommy Gibbons in Montana in 1923, and there was extra security because of rumors that the Nation of Islam might be seeking to avenge the assassination of Malcolm X.

Robert Goulet sang the anthem, and Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, and Elizabeth Taylor attended. Ali KO’d Liston with a first-round phantom punch, and there was much speculation that Liston took a dive.

▪ Baseball games were an average of 24 minutes shorter in 2023 than in 2022. Only nine games went more than 3½ hours, compared with 390 in 2021. Attendance was up by more than 70 million, and MLB estimates that its revenue jumped by a half-billion dollars. Thank you, Theo Epstein.

Advertisement

▪ Corey Seager became the fourth player to win a second World Series MVP. The others were Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson, and Reggie Jackson.

▪ I’m betting Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker, and Terry Francona will all come up for the Hall of Fame in the same summer a few years from now.

▪ RIP, Frank Howard. The giant slugger was wearing No. 9 for the Senators and was asked to give it up when Ted Williams took over as manager in 1969. The club rewarded Howard with jersey 33, a number of honor in D.C. because it was worn by quarterback Sammy Baugh.

▪ Jaylen Brown is a much better basketball player than Jackie Bradley Jr. was a baseball player. But the way local fans rush to contest any perceived slights about Brown is similar to the nonstop narrative we got from the JBJ Love Society in his final seasons with the Red Sox.

▪ No college coach rips his own players — basically firing them as if they were professional employees — like Colorado fraud Deion Sanders.

When he got to Colorado, Sanders told most of the existing scholarship players to take a hike. After last weekend’s loss to UCLA, Coach Prime said he’ll be getting a bunch of new offensive linemen. Nice.

Sanders is the ultimate stage dad. His son, the quarterback, can do no wrong. How would you like to be the father of one of those Colorado recruits who was run off the program, or of one of the current O-linemen deemed not good enough to enhance the greatness of Shedeur Sanders?

▪ Still love the 6-2 Lions, but no thanks to the alternate helmets they wore on “Monday NIght Football” against the Raiders. Let’s go back to old school. Especially for Thanksgiving.

Safety Brian Branch sported the alternate Lions helmet. Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

▪ Kudos to WBZ’s Steve Burton for a revealing interview with Patriots rookie Demario “Pop” Douglas that aired on the station’s “Patriots Gameday” last weekend. Douglas told Burton that he is nicknamed in honor of his grandfather, who died on Demario’s first birthday.

▪ Think things are bad with the Patriots? Try the New York football scene.

The Post’s coverage of the Jets’ 13-10 victory over the Giants last weekend was hilarious (“Jets steal OT win in absolutely brutal battle of Big Apple”). The game featured 24 punts, and the teams were a combined 4 for 34 on third-down conversions. The Giants amassed minus-9 yards passing.

Mike Vaccaro wrote, “One of the most horrifying displays of American football you’ll ever see … Somewhere Amos Alonzo Stagg is sobbing … Everyone in this stadium is now dumber for having watched this game.”

▪ Speaking of the Patriots, some found it amusing when big-bucks Belichick deflected a question about Calvin Anderson’s illness, stating, “I don’t know. It’s way over my pay grade.”

▪ Melissa Ludke, a former Sports Illustrated reporter who successfully sued MLB for locker room access in 1978, is working on a book, “Locker Room Talk,” due out late next summer.

▪ RIP, Terry Dischinger, who died in Oregon Oct. 10 at the age of 82. A guard from Purdue, Dischinger was NBA Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Zephyrs in 1962-63, which was also the rookie season fo Celtics legend John Havlicek.

▪ Get your hands on “Blood, Sweat & 100 Years,” a commemorative book celebrating a century of Bruins hockey. Written by Richard Johnson and Rusty Sullivan, the tome is available at the Garden’s Pro Shop and on Amazon. It’s a perfect Christmas gift for the Bruins fan in your life.

▪ Sorry to hear of the recent passing of Dr. Victor P. Caliri, a Boston University baseball teammate of Harry Agganis. A longtime local coach and educator, Caliri was the co-founder and first chair of the Board of Trustees for the Sports Museum. The Museum is currently housed at TD Garden.

▪ Quiz answer: MLB, Pete Rose, 3,562 (Yaz is second with 3,308); NFL, Tom Brady, 335; NBA, Robert Parish, 1,611; NHL/WHA, Patrick Marleau, 1,779 (Gordie Howe is second with 1,767).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.