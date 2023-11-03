Decisions coming quick for new Red Sox boss Craig Breslow

Craig Breslow said he wasn’t in a rush to find a general manager during his introductory press conference Thursday at Fenway Park. Instead, the new chief baseball officer preferred to view the entire landscape of his new club, adding there were other decisions that were more pressing.

Decisions on player or team options must come by Monday, five days from the completion of the World Series. The Red Sox have three players with options — Justin Turner, who has a player option, and Corey Kluber and Joely Rodríguez, who have team options.

Turner will certainly test the free-agent market. He had a very good year, compiling a career-high 96 RBIs while hitting .276 with an .800 OPS and 23 homers in his age-38 season. The option is for $13.4 million, with a $6.7 million buyout if he declines it. Turner can undoubtedly earn the former number on the open market — and most likely more — with the $6.7 million added on.

Kluber and Rodríguez are coming off bad years. His $10 million option for 2024 will unquestionably be declined. Rodriguez would make only $4.25 million next year, but after he pitched just 10 innings in a forgettable season marred by injuries, there’s ample reason for the Red Sox to move on from the lefthanded reliever.

Breslow’s thinking on Turner might be influenced by Masataka Yoshida. The Red Sox were a below average defensive team in 2023, hampered mostly by Yoshida, Rafael Devers, and Triston Casas. All three are here for the long term, with Yoshida signed through 2027, Casas under team control through 2028, and Devers about to begin his 10-year extension.

Casas, just 23, can continue to improve at first base. Devers has shown flashes of being a stable defender at third, and must get back to that if he wants to stay at the position. Yoshida, though, is kind of who he is: A slow-footed, bat-first 30-year-old. He’s a designated hitter who really isn’t a designated hitter, with just 15 homers to go with his .289 average.

If the Sox want to get better defensively, Casas, Yoshida, and Devers likely can’t be on the field together, likely bumping Turner out of a roster spot.

Trade market

Breslow was a voice in the room during his tenure with the Cubs, and added he was a part of some volatile trade deadlines. Here, he will be the voice, and will have to make some gut decisions not always rooted in the value of winning the trade.

Some names have already been tied to the Red Sox, namely San Diego’s Juan Soto, who’s about to make $33 million in his final year before free agency. But for a team that needs pitching, USA Today reported that Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes are expected to be available as well.

Bieber made just 21 starts in 2023, missing much of the last two months due to elbow inflammation. His numbers the last two seasons were still impressive, with a 3.24 ERA roughly 20 percent better than league average, but his strikeout rate dipped to 23 percent of batters versus 36.5 in 2020-21. His velocity similarly fell, while the hard-hit rate against the righthander was a career worst 47.8 percent in 2023.

Glasnow made 21 starts after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, posting a 3.53 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 120 innings. Considering their recent injuries, the Sox could get both without having to give up as much as they would have at their peaks, but the Guardians and Rays will still want premium value for their top-tier starters. The Brewers certainly will want that for Burnes, who was healthy and had a 3.39 ERA in 32 starts.

Is it worth it? Perhaps not, given all three are free agents after 2024. The Sox need to build out a rotation and a culture of pitching. Breslow hammered that idea during his presser.

“I think there are a lot of really exciting players here,” Breslow said, “but I also know that part of building a consistent winner at the major-league level is making really bold, difficult decisions and some of those include favorite players.”

If the Sox build out their rotation and the culture they envision next season, that could put them in contention at the deadline. Maybe then, Breslow makes that bold decision. For now, the wisest path for fortifying their rotation should come via free agency.

Free agency

There are premium starters on the market, including Shohei Ohtani (though he won’t pitch in 2024), arriving Japanese righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell. The Red Sox and Breslow should be in on all those guys.

Free agency officially begins Monday. Let the games begin.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.