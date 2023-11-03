Dedham delivers early knockout against Apponequet in Division 5 opener

The Lakers (3-6) were back in the red zone before the half following a 30-yard pass to Brody Joly that also had a 15-yard penalty tacked on. But Gianni Gasbarro intercepted the next pass at the goal line and a 43-yard return set the Marauders up near midfield with 57 seconds left.

Late in the first half, trailing 8-0, Apponequet was inside the red zone. The Lakers turned the ball over on downs following an incomplete pass with 2:22 left. The fourth -seeded Marauders (7-2) only needed three plays to go 82 yards, doubling their lead on a 55-yard jet sweep from Eyram Kplorfia.

DEDHAM — Dedham delivered devastating blow after devastating blow after each mistake by 13th-seeded Apponequet in a 30-6 rout Friday night at Stone Park in the first round of the Division 5 football playoffs.

Dedham (7-2) delivered the knockout punch on first down when Joe Goffredo (7-for-12 passing, 146 yards, 2 TDs) connected with Antonio Tannous down the right side for the 57-yard touchdown and a 23-0 halftime lead.

“We’re big on the boxing phrase, ‘Work the body,’” said Dedham coach Mike Cloutier. “Throw body shots, get them tired and when you get the chance to take the knockout, you take it. I think we had a good chance at a knockout punch there.

“Antonio ran a great route, Joe threw it on time. We knew if we could put a dagger in there before the half, for anybody, 23-0 is tough to come back from.”

Gasbarro had a pair of touchdowns, an 18-yard reception to cap off the opening drive, and a 38-yard run in the third quarter.

Defensive end Derrick Enoma led the defensive front for the Marauders, getting into the Lakers backfield early and often, and freshman Edem Kplorfia was solid at middle linebacker and blocked a punt in the first quarter.

Joly was bottled up for much of the contest but did find the end zone early in the fourth quarter from a yard out for his 22nd touchdown of the season, matching a single-season school record.

