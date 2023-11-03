Dolphins coach does the math to downplay importance of matchup with Chiefs in Frankfurt

“Quite literally, this is one-17th of the season. That’s how important it is,” he said at a press conference before practice. “If it was Major League Baseball, it would be 10 games. That would be five games in the NBA.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was a history major but is applying math skills to try to downplay the significance of Sunday’s heavily anticipated matchup against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. McDaniel suggested Friday that beating the Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park would merely amount to a “cool regular season win,” even though there are potential AFC playoff implications in a clash of two 6-2 teams.

It’s most important to progress through the season, he added.

“Does seven wins get you into the playoffs? Probably not,” McDaniel said.

Kansas City has marketing rights in Germany and is hoping to win over local fans, but McDaniel is doing a pretty good job with an international charm offensive of his own. His first comments in Germany earlier in the week were a social media hit, and he seemed surprised that he was the inspiration for some Halloween costumes.

McDaniel was asked if he’d be interested in being coach of the US flag football team at the Olympics: “I’m just trying not to get fired at my current job.”

The second-year Miami coach encouraged a French reporter who asked a question in English not to apologize for having an accent “when you’re speaking your second or third language. Hats off to you. I know one, and I’m not very proud of that.”

Coaching in the first regular-season NFL game in Frankfurt is an honor, he said.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. I’ve never been to Europe — I’m a history major. This is awesome. Maybe I’ll get to see a sight here soon,” McDaniel said.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead could return from a knee injury sustained in Week 4. McDaniel said he’s “optimistic” about activating Armstead, who was listed as questionable, off injured reserve.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) was also listed as questionable.

Mahomes feels fine

Patrick Mahomes feels “perfectly fine” after an illness and said in Frankfurt he’s ready to move on from last week’s subpar performance when the Chiefs face the Dolphins. The quarterback had flu-like symptoms before losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions in a loss to the Broncos.

“I’m feeling perfectly fine,” Mahomes said. “It was kind of just that night and a little bit that next day. I kind of got back pretty quickly.”

Mahomes also sustained a cut on his left hand.

“The hand is fine, just have to cover it up for some practices. But I don’t think I’ll have much of anything on it for the game,” he said.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not make the trip because of an illness.

Also, Mahomes said he is up for playing flag football for the United States at the 2028 Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee added flag football to the program for the Los Angeles Games last month.

“I’ll be 31, 32 years old. So if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA,” Mahomes said. “Just don’t tell coach (Andy) Reid or (general manager Brett) Veach.”

Watson to start

Deshaun Watson is going to try again. Cleveland’s quarterback, who was sidelined for all but 12 plays in four October games with a curious and confusing right shoulder injury, will start Sunday against the Cardinals, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Watson has been dealing with a strained rotator cuff, an injury he first sustained Sept. 24 against Tennessee. He missed three complete games and was on the field for less than one quarter Oct. 22 against Indianapolis — his last start. On Thursday, Watson said he “jumped the gun” and came back too fast against the Colts. After throwing for three straight days of practice this week, Watson, the coaches and the team’s medical staff believe he’s ready again.

“Everybody’s comfortable and certainly Deshaun’s comfortable,” Stefanski said. “He’s had a really good week of practice.”

Watson didn’t speak with reporters Friday.

The 4-3 Browns went 2-2 in the four games they played without Watson.

Burks in protocol

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said wide receiver Treylon Burks briefly lost consciousness and is in the concussion protocol after being carted off the field in the final minutes of Thursday night’s loss to Pittsburgh. “From what it looked like, I would say it’s going to be as good of a prognosis as what it could have been,” Vrabel said . . . Drake London, the Falcons’ leading receiver, won’t play Sunday against the Vikings because of a groin injury. London’s absence will make things tougher on Taylor Heinicke, who gets his first start for Atlanta at quarterback in place of Desmond Ridder . . . Giants kicker Graham Gano (knee) is going to have surgery was placed on injured reserve. New York signed Cade York off Tennessee’s practice squad and veteran Randy Bullock to the practice squad. Coach Brian Daboll would not say who will kick Sunday at Las Vegas.