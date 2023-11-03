Fairhaven grounds up Winthrop behind Justin Marques, offensive line

Almeida didn’t make the same mistake Friday night, when eighth-seeded Fairhaven hosted ninth-seeded Winthrop in a Division 6 first-round matchup.

“We didn’t trust our offensive line and Justin Marques enough,” Almeida said. “I don’t know why, I lost sight of that for some reason.”

FAIRHAVEN — As he walked off the field last week after Apponequet handed his Blue Devils their first loss of the season, Fairhaven coach Derek Almeida immediately felt that he abandoned the ground-and-pound running game that helped his squad race out to a 7-0 start.

The coach fed Marques with 38 carries, and the junior fullback answered with 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help Fairhaven run past Winthrop, 35-21, at Alumni Stadium.

“I’m not doing any of that without my offensive line,” said Marques, who found the end zone on touchdown runs of 1, 3, 2 and 3 yards. “Last week, we went away from what our stronghold is: running straight downhill football. This week, we went back to it and showed them how we can play.”

Fairhaven (8-1) will visit top-seeded Norwell (8-1) in the quarterfinals next weekend (date/time TBA). Winthrop falls to 5-4.

The visiting Vikings limited Marques and the Blue Devils offense from making big plays throughout the night, but Fairhaven’s ground game always seemed to have an answer when the offense faced third- or fourth-and-short in critical situations.

“If you don’t take away the dive, it’s going to be a long night,” Winthrop coach Jon Cadigan said. “And we didn’t take away the dive. We made them earn it tonight, but it was 5 yards here and 5 yards there. It was death by papercut.”

Senior Chase Feno added a 1-yard touchdown run for Fairhaven. Winthrop junior quarterback Matthew Noonan rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and tossed touchdown passes of 23 and 6 yards to classmate Nick Cappuccio.

