Framingham boys’ soccer again sent packing by Ludlow in Division 1 tourney

Junior Thomas Wadas put in a corner kick, the ball hit off the back of a teammate and found senior Tommy Quiterio, who deposited the opening goal.

After a 1-0 decision on a late own goal in 2021, it took just 27 minutes for the No. 20 Lions (16-1-2) to get on the board in a 3-0 win over No. 13 Framingham (9-8-2) in a Division 1 first-round contest at Framingham State.

It was a less dramatic finish this time, but for the second time in three years, the Ludlow boys’ soccer team traveled to Framingham as underdogs and left with a win.

Advertisement

“Coming back into this, we were saying we have to play better than them this year,” said Quiterio. “When I first got that goal, it was a great feeling.”

It was Wadas again with a free kick that led to the second goal in the 33rd minute, a strong ball from near midfield that freshman Jayden Premo found in the scramble and promptly buried.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It felt great,” Premo said. “Probably one of the best moments of my life. Trying to help my team out, get the goal, get us up 2-0.”

In the 55th minute, with the wind going the other direction, the Lions still managed to control the play, and Quiterio found classmate Enzo Botta in the box, who finished over Framingham goalie Sam Alexander (7 saves) with his left foot.

“We look at our state ranking, 20th seed, but we know we can play,” Botta said. “I’m glad we came out and played well. We didn’t think we were going to score like that.”

Ludlow is now 3-0 in the postseason play against the Flyers, the first matchup a 1-0 win in the 2008 D1 state final.

“They have a great program,” said Ludlow coach Greg Kolodziey. “Always great players and great coach, and we have a little something going with them now.”

Advertisement

Framingham coach Dan Avery was impressed with the Lions, and surprised they were not seeded higher.

“They came out from the opening kickoff and they didn’t let up one bit,” he said. “They really gave us all we could handle right from the start.”

Lexington 3, Plymouth North 2 — Leonas Schmidt scored the overtime winner to send the No. 31 Minutemen (9-4-7) to victory.

Division 2 State

Doherty 1, Northampton 0 — Alteo Spaho scored the difference maker for the 32nd-seeded Highlanders (10-6-3) in the first round against the No. 33 Blue Devils (10-8-1). Liam O’Neil collected the clean sheet in net.

Division 3 State

Greater Lowell 2, Chicopee 1 — Senior Gregoire Amissi potted his second goal of the night to propel the No. 25 Gryphons (16-2-1) to an overtime preliminary-round win against No. 40 Chicopee.

Division 4 State

Mashpee 3, Greater Lawrence 1 — Preston Joia scored in open play, while Lucas Dehelean and Thanos Pavlo both slotted home from the penalty spot to lead the No. 32 Falcons (6-10-3) to a preliminary-round win.

Minuteman 5, Trivium 1 — A Roman Treadwell hat trick, along with goals by Brayden Sullivan and Benji Edgerton, led the No. 28 Revolution (15-2-0) past the No. 37 Eagles in this preliminary-round matchup.

Field Hockey

Division 1 State

Barnstable 4, Shrewsbury 1 — Captain Alexa Garthee led from the front with two goals in a first-round triumph for the No. 14 Red Hawks (14-3-2). Seniors Ally McEneaney and Sydney Thomas netted a goal each.

Advertisement

Franklin 5, Beverly 0 — Raena Crandall netted twice to power the No. 4 Panthers (18-0-1) to a first-round triumph. Emily Carney, Haley Wernig, and Sophia Cuneo scored a goal apiece.

Division 2 State

Somerset Berkley 8, Westfield 1 — The trio of Karissa Albin, Ryan Crook, and Julie Pacheco netted two goals each to lift the No. 3 Blue Raiders (18-0-1) to a first-round triumph against No. 30 Westfield. Crook and Albin clocked in four and three assists, respectively.

Hingham 2, Silver Lake 0 — Siena Brackett and Haylen Wilson starred in a first-round victory for the No. 4 Harborwomen (16-2-1) with a goal each.

Hopkinton 2, Middleborough 1 — Camille Perlov slotted two goals to propel the No. 7 Hillers (12-4-2) to a first-round win against No. 26 Middleboro.

Nashoba 3, Masconomet 0 — Goals by Kate LaFrance, Kayla Flanagan, and Chloe Hughes lifted the No. 16 Wolves (6-10-3) to victory. Val Michel posted her fourth shutout.

Norwood 9, Wayland 0 — Junior Shea Larkee fired in four goals to power the No. 2 Mustangs (17-2) to a dominant first-round win.

Division 3 State

Dedham 1, Medway 0 — Coach Erin MacDonald achieved her 100th win at the helm for the No. 18 Marauders (5-8-5) in the team’s first-round victory against No. 15 Medway. Freshman Mary Kate Cronin scored the game’s lone goal.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 2, Quaboag 0 — Maddie Lombardi and Carley Ray tallied for the No. 14 Whalers (10-5-3) in the first-round win on the island.

Advertisement

Girls Volleyball

Division 1 State

Attleboro 3, Winchester 0 — Junior Julia Leonardo (14 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces), junior Addie Shelton (11 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces), and sophomore Haley Carter (31 assists 4 aces) led the No. 13 Bombardiers (14-6) to a first-round win.

Barnstable 3, Quincy 0 — Charlotte Sullivan (9 kills, 1 ace), Molly Fredo (9 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace), and Sadie Wellbeloved (33 assists) led the No. 3 Red Hawks (18-3) in this first-round victory.

Haverhill 3, Brockton 0 — Gabby Burdier (11 kills, 9 digs) and Emme Cerasuolo (29 assists) led the No. 2 Hillies (18-1) in a first-rounder.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Belmont 2 — Gabby Pierre smacked 14 kills, Joyce Li and Emma Agne posted eight kills and three aces apiece, and Harper Friedholm added three aces as the No. 24 Warriors (8-13) won a first-round thriller. Emma Agne aced to win the decisive set, 16-14.

Division 2 State

Billerica 3, Putnam 0 — Meghan Downs amassed 16 assists, Ella Quin slammed 11 kills, and Nyrah Joseph notched seven kills and four blocks to lead the No. 11 Indians (17-5) to a first-round triumph.

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 1 — Freshman Evie Woodbury rattled off 12 consecutive service points in the fourth set to help the No. 7 Hillers (14-5) earn a first-round win.

Melrose 3, Scituate 0 — Senior Sadie Jagger had 13 kills to lift the No. 6 Red Hawks (18-3) to a first-round victory against No. 27 Scituate.

Advertisement

Division 3 State

Medfield 3, Falmouth 0 — Tamlyn Shu had the winning ace for the No. 1 Warriors (20-1).

Division 4 State

Frontier 3, St. Paul 0 — Caroline Deane (13 kills) and Allie Pierce (18 assists) led the No. 3 Red Hawks (17-5) to a first-round win.

Ipswich 3, Mashpee 0 — Claire Buletza and Addison Pillis notched 11 kills apiece, and Tess O’Flynn recorded 18 assists, 3 aces, and 4 digs in a first-round victory for the top-seeded Tigers (19-0).

Division 5 State

Turners Falls 3, Madison Park 0 — Taylor Greene posted 23 assists, 4 kills and 3 digs, and Madi Liimatainen notched 12 kills, 5 aces, and 6 digs to power the No. 3 Thunder (19-2) to a first-round victory.

Whitinsville Christian 3, Smith Voc 0 — Junior Siena Mueller (21 service points, 16 digs, 7 aces), junior Rebeca DaSilva (14 kills, 9 service points, 4 aces), and sophomore Faith Najem (17 assists, 9 service points, 2 aces) led the No. 7 Crusaders (16-5) to a first-round triumph.

Ethan Kagno, Aiden Konold, Vishanka Deshpande and Tyler Foy contributed to this report.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.