Johnny Beecher is trying to carve out a role on Bruins’ fourth line

”I will say he’s a great guy,” said Bruins rookie Johnny Beecher , a Michigan Wolverine, of the blue-chip defense prospect. “And we’re all happy to have him here. But on that Saturday when our two teams take the field against each other — I’m sure it won’t be too friendly.”

There’s the elevated competition. A daunting schedule might have you playing in Winnipeg before catching a flight to Phoenix later that night. And of course, there’s learning how to coexist in a dressing room with an Ohio State product like Mason Lohrei .

Collegiate rivalries aside, Beecher’s primary focus these days is carving out an identity on the fourth line.

After showcasing his blend of speed and size during preseason play, the 6-foot-3-inch Beecher broke camp with the team last month and has played in all 10 games so far.

A spot on the checking unit is far from a flashy role, beyond the daily punishment Beecher doles out as a heat-seeking missile on the forecheck. Through his 76:06 of five-on-five ice time, just four of Beecher’s 77 faceoffs have been in the offensive zone.

The majority (43) have come in his own end, with coach Jim Montgomery handing Beecher the task of wearing down top-six matchups night in and night out.

So far, the fourth line has not taken on water, even with those taxing defensive assignments and injuries to both Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko.

During Beecher’s five-on-five time, the Bruins have relinquished only three goals, while holding a 34-28 edge in shots on goal.

A strong showing at the dot (58.1 percent) has allowed Beecher to limit the amount of time the Bruins spend in their own zone, and his 2:15 of shorthanded time per game ranks fifth among Bruins forwards.

“Been impressed with his consistency and how he’s prepared,” Montgomery said. “We feel as a staff that he’s done a lot of good things.

“He needs to just continue to be firm and continue to develop and build our team game, which at times he hasn’t done — just in fairness — in watching the film back. But on the season, he’s getting better and better at it, and that’s what we’re looking to see is his growth from it.”

Montgomery noted that Thursday’s shootout win over the Maple Leafs was another encouraging step forward for Beecher, who used his speed to beat Toronto skaters to loose pucks.

Beecher may not be an offensive dynamo in a bottom-six grouping (one assist in 10 games), but an adherence to that punishing forechecking game should open the door for more chances.

“I think I can definitely do a better job of getting in on the forecheck a little bit harder, holding on to pucks below the goal line, and just wearing other teams down, which is something I haven’t done a great job with,” Beecher said.

“Just trying to find a little bit of confidence here on the offensive side of things. But all of that comes with time.”

Breaking the ice

Rookies Beecher, Lohrei, and Matt Poitras have injected some much-needed energy into a revamped roster.

But the Bruins are going to need proven offensive conduits like Jake DeBrusk to start cashing in regularly.

Given his track record, DeBrusk’s first goal of the season Thursday should bode well for his odds of catching fire.

“He always thrives when he gets one,” said Brad Marchand. “He just kind of rolls from there and he seems to score in bunches and gets his confidence up and he feels good about himself. But he’s been around it. It was a matter of time.

“When he’s going to the net hard and skating the way he does, he’s a threat every night.”

DeBrusk has had his share of peaks and valleys over his seven seasons with Boston. Even during his 27-goal campaign in 2022-23, he went through a seven-game stretch without scoring from Feb. 25-March 11. He then scored five goals in seven games.

Montgomery is hopeful for a similar scenario playing out.

“I thought he was the JD that we saw a lot of nights last year,” Montgomery said of Thursday’s performance. “Sometimes it takes that first one to go in. And then it’s like that monkey is off your back and you just start being the player you are. I thought he was playing well before he got the goal, but I thought he got another gear after the goal.”

The hitmaker

David Pastrnak, power forward? The star winger tends to do most of his damage snapping pucks into the net, but he is the team’s current leader in hits (18). “I think him and [Lucic] have been hanging around too much,” Marchand said … According to Sportsnet, Charlie McAvoy will appeal his four-game suspension. As it stands, McAvy is expected back for the game at Montreal Nov. 11 … Marchand and Derek Forbort were absent from Friday’s practice, with Montgomery noting that it was just maintenance for Marchand. Forbort is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

