Kristaps Porzingis says the surging Celtics will get even better — ‘much, much better’

Despite this roaring start, Porzingis believes the best is yet to come.

But the transition has appeared seamless over the season’s first four games. The trio has shared the court for 86 total minutes and outscored opponents by a whopping 33.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Celtics cautioned that there would be an adjustment period as they figured out how to best deploy the new “big three” of Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown , and Kristaps Porzingis .

“We’re still building chemistry,” he said. “Even though we have some glimpses of really good plays and passes, we’re still building chemistry. I’m still catching up on the little nuances and little things that JT likes to do, that JB likes to do, and just still, like, figuring each other out, you know?

“It might look like it’s already really good because we’re just beating these teams easily, but it’s going to get much, much better.”

So far, the stars have shown a willingness to sacrifice on offense. Porzingis erupted for 30 points on 15 shots in the season-opening win over the Knicks but has just 16 total attempts over the last two games. Brown took 11 shots in the opener — none in the fourth quarter — but led Monday’s rout against the Wizards by scoring 36 points on 24 shots.

The addition of Porzingis creates so many mismatches for opposing defenses to solve. Teams are aware of Porzingis’s long-range shooting, so they often switch on screens early in a possession to show resistance on the perimeter. But that sometimes leaves a center guarding Brown or Tatum, a situation that will rarely end well for the opponent. Also, Porzingis can rush to the post and go to work against a smaller guard.

“It’s just a matter of us finding that balance and making sure we take advantage of the best matchups,” Porzingis said. “But I think that just makes us really dangerous. Really dangerous and — what can I say? — it’s just hard to guard us. And we just got started.”

Brown picks up Pacers

After helping the Nuggets to the NBA title last season, Dorchester native Bruce Brown cashed in with a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers. Over four games, he is averaging a career-high 12 points while shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line.

In Denver, he was a spark plug off the bench. But Indiana is asking the 27-year-old wing to do more.

“He’s been a perfect fit for us,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “We needed a young veteran who was highly competitive, who was a Tier 1 perimeter defender, and in elite metrics he is a perimeter defender who can guard guys like Brown, Tatum, [Jrue] Holiday.

“He just fits the culture of our team. He played a very significant role in Denver last year and now has an opportunity to be a starter for a team that’s an up-and-coming team. I assumed he would jump right into that and earn it, and he has. So, he’s done a terrific job.”

Tournament time

Group play for the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament was scheduled to begin Friday night. The Celtics, who are grouped with the Nets, Raptors, Bulls, and Magic, play their first tournament game next Friday in Brooklyn. And Porzingis, for one, is intrigued.

“I love it,” he said. “In Europe, we always have some sort of tournament preseason or during the year, so like when I was growing up, I always enjoy those kinds of tournaments. Kind of more spotlight.

“So I think it’s been presented really well here in the NBA. We’ll see, we’ll see when it happens, but I believe it’s going to be a great success. Although I know a lot of people are a little bit skeptical, I think it’s going to be a huge success and I look forward to hopefully winning it.”

The six group winners and two wild-card teams will advance to the single-elimination quarterfinal round, with games played on the higher seeds’ home courts. The semifinals and finals will take in Las Vegas Dec. 7 and 9.

