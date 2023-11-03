Like most teams, Patriots don’t have a traditional third-down back to bail them out

While the Patriots didn’t invent the idea of a third-down back, they seemingly perfected the role. A lineage of talent dating back to Kevin Faulk included the likes of Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen, Dion Lewis, and James White. From working as a security blanket for the quarterback to adding an extra body in pass protection, they all managed to become a key part of the offense.

There are a few reasons for the problematic numbers; struggles on first and second down setting up third-and-longs, personnel matchups, and poor situational football are all part of the conversation. But the fact that they haven’t had a dedicated third-down back for the last two seasons could very well be a part of the discussion, too.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are 25th in the NFL in third-down conversions at 34 percent. (By way of comparison, the Eagles are tops at 50 percent.) Last season, they were 27th at 34.9 percent.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

However, in the last two seasons, the Patriots have decided to forgo what had become a traditional part of their offense. It’s not like they didn’t try to find someone. Ty Montgomery has struggled to stay on the field since he arrived prior to the 2022 season. And James Robinson was thought to be the guy this year, but he was released prior to the preseason.

Advertisement

So for the last season-plus, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott have been tasked with doing it all in the backfield. Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and a touchdown last season, and is second on the team this year with 25 catches. Elliott has 13 catches for 59 yards.

In the eyes of Faulk, the decision not to lean on a traditional third-down back is another sign of the game’s evolution.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s because there aren’t any third-down backs anymore. I think it’s because of how the NFL game has evolved,” Faulk said. “There are more big backs doing the work of the third-down backs these days.

“I don’t think they have gone away — they just use the same guys on first and second down. Stevenson can be the guy out of the backfield who can run it on first and second down, and catch the ball on third down.”

Kevin Faulk was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

When it came to third down, few did it better than Faulk. In 13 seasons with the Patriots, he caught 431 passes, good for seventh in franchise history. No running back in team history has more receptions. And he provided Tom Brady with a dependable layer of protection when it came to blitz pickup.

Nowadays, with one back capable of filling multiple roles, coaches can use that roster spot elsewhere.

The numbers across the league bear out the idea that it’s not just a sign of the times in Foxborough; the scarcity of traditional third-down backs is a residual effect of the general de-emphasis of the running back position. Only one running back (Alvin Kamara) is in the top 40 in total receptions. In 2018, there were seven, including White, who had a career-high 87 receptions.

So if the traditional third-down back is a thing of the past, how can the Patriots cure their third-down woes? Faulk says there’s no magic fix. But he does know that the shift away from the traditional third-down back to a do-everything guy is a sign of the times.

Advertisement

“Last year, Stevenson was the third-down back, and he’s also evolved into a No. 1 back,” Faulk explained. “That’s what offense is. They even used Zeke in the H-back spot this year. The game keeps changing.”

…

The Patriots placed offensive lineman Calvin Anderson on injured reserve. The veteran, who was on the non-football injury list at the start of the summer with an undisclosed issue, was on and off the injury report the last two weeks because of an illness. The Patriots now can fill his roster spot, with the likely choice being offensive tackle Conor McDermott. … Bill Belichick sounded an optimistic note about rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has been inactive since the opener. “I think this has probably been his best week [in practice],” Belichick said of the speedster out of LSU.

…

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against Washington. Parker sustained a head injury in the loss to the Dolphins. The Patriots listed 10 players as questionable: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), tight end Pharaoh Brown (back), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (illness), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (foot), linebacker Josh Uche (ankle/toe), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder). … Washington ruled out a pair of players: wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) and cornerback Ricky Stromberg (knee). … Belichick remembered former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight, who died this week at 83. “I had a good relationship with Coach Knight,” Belichick said. “He and my dad were good friends, and Coach [Bill] Parcells, so I saw a lot of Coach Knight. Learned a lot from him, enjoyed my time with him. Wonderful man, and obviously a great coach, up there in the big five in basketball.”

Advertisement

















--

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.