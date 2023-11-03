Marblehead’s surging defense makes Middleborough offense disappear in Division 4 first-round upset

Marblehead scored the only first half touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Finn Gallup to Ryan Commoss on fourth down.

The Magicians, who started 0-4, have now won four straight games, while surrendering just 25 points in that stretch.

MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 14 Marblehead continued its run of impressive defensive performances in a 21-12 road upset over No. 3 Middleborough in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament.

The Magicians, who deploy two quarterbacks, scored again in the third quarter on a 4-yard pass from Colt Wales to Andy Palmer.

“[Gallup and Wales] do things equally well” said Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff. “The decision is either choose one and see if he develops or play both of them and let them continue to develop.”

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Middleborough’s Caiden Carriuolo returned a punt 82 yards for the Sachems’ first touchdown.

Middleboro (6-3) was marching toward a potential tying score early in the fourth quarter but quarterback Nate Goodine’s pass was broken up at the last second by Julius Galante.

“[Galante] comes up big every time and we’re proud of him” added Rudloff.

Marblehead drove down the field and scored on an 8-yard rush by Gallup on the next possession. Middleborough added a late 5-yard touchdown pass from Goodine to Andrew Falk.

The Magicians (4-4) advance to the Division 4 quarterfinals at No. 6 Grafton.