Rangers celebrate World Series title with parade, and MVP Corey Seager takes swipe at Astros

While normally pretty stoic, though he had a couple of emphatic shows of emotion during the playoffs, Seager then took a swipe at the Astros, the team that took the AL West title from Texas on the final day of the regular season. That made the Rangers a wild-card team, and they then set an MLB record by winning all 11 of their postseason road games, including three against the Diamondbacks to close out the World Series.

“Really this was truly special, we appreciate all of your support,” Seager, the second-time World Series MVP, said during the ceremony following a two-hour parade along a 2-mile route near the team’s ballpark.

Corey Seager took the stage to thunderous chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” as the Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship Friday in Arlington, Texas.

“I’ve just got one thing to say. You know, everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know,” Seager said, a clear retort to what Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said to start their champagne celebration when they clinched the division title.

Texas beat the Astros in the AL Championship Series, with the Rangers winning all four ALCS games played in Houston, including the Game 7 clincher.

Kershaw undergoes surgery

Starter Clayton Kershaw had left shoulder surgery and anticipates being sidelined until next summer.

Kershaw was sidelined for six weeks by the shoulder injury and it hampered him and the Dodgers over the final couple months of the season. He is a free agent for the third year in a row, having signed one-year contracts each of the last two years to stay with the only team he’s pitched for since his career began in 2008.

Cabrera deal done in Detroit

The Tigers declined their $30 million option of retiring star slugger Miguel Cabrera and will pay a $8 million buyout that completes a $292 million, 10-year contract . . . Whit Merrifield and the Blue Jays both declined his $18 million mutual option for 2024, allowing the second baseman and outfielder to become a free agent . . . Outfielder Jorge Soler opted out of the final year of his contract with the Marlins, giving up a $13 million salary for 2024 . . . The White Sox declined their $15 million club option on closer Liam Hendriks and said starter Mike Clevinger declined his $12 million mutual option . . . Mets catcher Omar Narváez exercised a $7 million player option for 2024 rather than become a free agent . . . First baseman Matt Carpenter exercised a $5.5 million option for 2024 in his contract with the Padres, and reliever Seth Lugo declined a $7.5 million player option . . . Pitcher Drew Rucinski’s $5 million option for next season was declined by the Athletics.