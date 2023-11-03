Sara MacLeod’s goals power second-half surge for No. 30 Billerica in Division 2 girls’ soccer prelim victory

Senior Audrey Toce won a ball at the top of the box, connected with MacLeod, who dodged a trio of defenders to find just enough space to slot the ball into the far bottom corner of the net.

Somerville senior keeper Savina Schrieber came off her line, denying MacLeod. After five shots on net, and two one-on-one attempts stopped, MacLeod broke through.

MacLeod scored twice, fueling a four-goal second half that paced the 30th-seeded Billerica girls’ soccer team to a 4-0 Division 2 preliminary-round victory over No. 35 Somerville Friday afternoon. The Indians (11-5-3) advance to play No. 3 Longmeadow (13-2-3) in the first round.

On a team rife with underclassmen, MacLeod and Toce have stepped into leadership roles, passing on a strong culture with their actions. Eighth grader Olivia Manne played the entire game at center midfield, a true sparkplug with an acute touch. Toce and MacLeod can empathize with her experience.

“We were one of the first eighth-grade years here, so we were in her shoes one time and we know how it feels,” said MacLeod. “We know how to support her to show her that she deserves to be out there, because she does.”

“We definitely try to [be leaders] — [Billerica coach Tom] Foley has told us to, especially now that we’re older,” said Toce. “He wants us to be leaders. He wants the younger girls — even his daughters — to see us as role models. Even when we were younger, we realized that, too.”

After the game, those two daughters ― Samantha, 8, and Lilliana, 6 — into their father’s arms before enthusiastically greeting the whole team.

On a roster of 28, only two members of the Indians’ team focus solely on soccer. For the other 26 multi-sport athletes, the bond forged through playing multiple sports together creates a family feel. Toce and MacLeod play on the varsity basketball and lacrosse teams together, which has aided their chemistry on the pitch.

“They’re up for the challenge,” said Foley. “They’ve had success in other sports, but I think that’s probably the biggest thing: they’re very weathered. They might not be the most experienced soccer players, but they’re experienced in competition, and that’s what fuels them.”

Junior Molly Fitzgerald and senior Ava O’Connor added a tally apiece as the Indians earned a hard-fought win, erasing memories of last year’s 3-2 first-round defeat to Plymouth North on penalty kicks.

“It feels like redemption,” said Toce. “It feels so much better, like a weight has been lifted off.”

Division 1 State

Boston Latin 2, Waltham 1 — The hosts trailed at halftime to a Dual County League foe that they had lost to twice this season, but freshman Nina Sly and Bella Escobar tallied in the second half to lift the No. 32 Wolfpack (8-7-2) to the first playoff win in program history.

“We came from behind, two second-half goals - the girls were ecstatic because they were down at halftime and it made it all that more special,” said Boston Latin coach Jon Rudzinski.

“We have a lot of young players that have a strong mentality. The seniors are pinching themselves because this is actually possible.”

In the second minute of the second half, sophomore Eliza Knight-Bairstow raced down the left side and lobbed a ball across the box to Sly, who took a pair of touches and slotted a shot into the top corner. Escobar connected late in the second half with a corner kick goal.

“It’s huge because it helps create a culture where winning is possible and acceptable,” said Rudzinski. “It’s gratifying to see the joy for the girls. These girls put so much effort into this. It’s amazing to see them play at a high level.”

Chemlsford 1, Newton South 1 (SO) — A 1-1 tie after regulation and two overtimes was decided by a Mary Keohane goal on the final kick of the shootout, sending No. 37 Chelmsford (8-4-7) past No. 28 Newton South.

Division 2 State

Whitman-Hanson 1, Dartmouth 0 — Senior Iowa State commit Makenna Marshall belted a free-kick from 30-yards out that nestled into the top-right corner to lift the No. 17 Panthers (8-8-3) to a first-round win.

Division 3 State

Archbishop Williams 8, Latin Academy 1 — Junior Maeve White scored three goals to break the program career scoring mark, upping her total to 90, in a preliminary round win for the No. 21 Bishops (8-7-6). Junior Kailyn St. Ives and sophomore Kate Burke each scored twice and junior Lily Griffin potted her first career tally.

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Greater New Bedford 1 — Elena Giordano had a monster game, scoring twice and adding an assist in the second half to propel the No. 29 Vineyarders (12-5-2) to a preliminary-round victory. Ava Townes crashed the net to pounce for the first goal off a rebound from Giordano’s breakaway chance. Talia Maccaferri assisted on two goals, delivering stunning through balls to Giordano for the breakaway goals.

Swampscott 2, Falmouth 0 — Greta Siefken and Hannah Fogg each scored in a preliminary-round victory for the No. 27 Big Blue (9-5-5).

Division 4 State

Blue Hills 0, Westfield Tech 0 (SO) — Junior Alexis D’Arcy, senior Rose Ferguson, and junior Kathleen Murphy each scored in the penalty shootout to propel the No. 28 Warriors (17-0-2) to a preliminary round win. Ally Johnson recorded her 12th shutout of the season and made a clutch save in the shootout. The Warriors will take on No. 5 Hamilton-Wenham (13-0-3) in a first-round matchup of undefeated teams.

Division 5 State

Smith Voc 1, Athol 0 — Jayanna Daniels’ goal and a shutout by Maggie Lauder pushed the No. 31 Vikings (12-3-2) past the No. 34 Bears.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.