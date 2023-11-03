A score and a stuff on 2-point conversions in overtime gave Billerica a Division 3 first-round win over Plymouth South

Billerica (7-1) will host No. 10 Westfield (8-1) in a state quarterfinals matchup next weekend (TBA).

The second seed in Division 3 was pushed to overtime in a thrilling first-round playoff game against No. 15 Plymouth South, surviving for a 29-27 victory by converting one 2-point conversion and denying another.

BILLERICA — With the game on the line, Billerica buckled down and controlled the line of scrimmage.

“We came up short the past three years, so we want this really bad for the seniors,” said Billerica junior quarterback Steven Gentile, who rushed for three touchdowns and the winning 2-point conversion. “We just want to win the whole thing.”

With all-time leading rusher Casious Johnson back from a multi-week injury, Plymouth South (5-4) was primed for a big performance.

The Panthers’ other two stars made their presence felt, as Justin LaChance provided some pop with an opening 8-yard touchdown run and a 59-yard TD reception in the third quarter, and Gio Lynch-Ruberio broke a 63-yard run to set up a 1-yard plunge from Johnson (19 carries, 98 yards, 2 TDs) in the fourth quarter to tie the game, 21-21.

Billerica took the lead with a double-reverse flea flicker to set up Gentile’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Noah Canada on fourth down. The Indians were stopped on their next possession, though, and were in danger of losing in regulation when the Panthers got down to Billerica’s 21-yard line before time expired.

In the overtime period, Billerica called Gentile’s number three straight times on draw plays and the quarterback converted with physical running.

Johnson responded with a 1-yard touchdown run, but was stuffed on a 2-point conversion attempt.

“They’re a heck of a team,” Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury said of the Panthers (5-4). “Having three backs on a team like they have, if you give any of those guys an inch, they’re gone.”

“[In overtime], you’re going to give it to your best player. We’re very good up front. We gave them a formation we haven’t shown all year, and we pounded it in there.”

