With last touch, Tewksbury rallies as time expires for a thrilling Division 4 first-round win over Canton

After surrendering a score with 1:21 to play, the fourth-seeded Redmen marched down the field and junior quarterback Vinny Ciancio connected with sophomore Ben Christopher for a 5-yard touchdown as time expired, lifting Tewksbury to a 35-33 Division 4 first-round victory over No. 13 Canton Friday night.

As the old saying goes: what goes around, comes around.

The Tewksbury football team suffered heartbreak two weeks ago in a last-second loss to Merrimack Valley Conference rival Methuen, when the Rangers kicked a pair of field goals in the final 15 victories to grasp victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Redmen (6-3) will host No. 12 Burlington (6-3) in the quarterfinals (TBA).

Typically not an up-tempo offense, the Redmen had no timeouts and quickly pushed the ball up field. Ciancio scrambled out of bounds with 5 seconds to play and with one final shot at the end zone, Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward went deep into the playbook.

“We had a play that we practiced this season but we haven’t run it a lot, especially in that situation,” said Aylward. “Vinny threw a perfect ball to Benny Christopher, who’s been with us all year but this was a big-time moment for him and certainly for us.”

Ciancio rapidly analyzed the defense and threw a dart on a quick crossing route, cementing the improbable victory.

“Vinny made the right reads, he’s got a couple different reads there, but if he liked the first one, he’s going to take it – that ended up being it,” said Aylward.

The stunning, last-second defeat to Methuen - one that Aylward admitted still plays through his mind - served as a source of inspiration for the comeback.

“Those experiences of that game and realizing that a lot can happen with a little bit of time, the kids took note and said ‘Hey, we can still do this’,” said Aylward. “They believed in each other and supported each other - I’m happy for them. They work really hard, they deserve it.”

In what he called ‘a great high school football game’, Aylward credited an always-game Canton team for a back-and-forth contest.

“I don’t know what would happen if we played them 100 times — you’d get a different outcome every time,” said Aylward.

Division 1 State

Needham 35, Westford 17 — Another big game from Tate Hoffmeister (27 carries, 219 yards, 2 touchdowns) and four defensive takeaways resulted in a Division 1 first-round win for the third-seeded Rockets (8-1). Griffin Carr was 6-for-12 passing for 142 yards and a score.

Weymouth 20, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Cam Aieta dominated on both sides of the ball, recording three touchdowns (45-yard rush, TD grabs of 40 and 22 yards) and an interception as the No. 12 Wildcats (7-2) earned their first playoff win in school history by upsetting the No. 5 Warriors. Senior Tyler Nordstrom tossed the two touchdowns.

Xaverian 49, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 7 — Henry Hasselback connected with Jonathan Monteiro (75 yards) and Caleb Brown (6 yards), and ran in two scores to propel the No. 2 Hawks (7-2) to a first-round win. Xaverian advances to play No. 7 Springfield Central.

Division 3 State

Dartmouth 34, Doherty 27 — Jackson Hart threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran one in from 1 yard out, and Ray Gramlich scored twice, including a 60-yard pick-6 just before halftime, as the sixth-seeded Indians (9-0) stayed perfect and advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Mansfield 27, Westborough 7 — Connor Curtis had three scores and Brandon Jackman returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown as the Hornets (6-3) advanced to the next round.

Milton 30, Minnechaug 14 — Patrick Miller threw for three scores, two of which found Ronan Sammon, as the third-seeded Wildcats (6-3) earned a first-round victory.

Walpole 46, Hingham 15 — Logan Keys churned out 131 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Noah Mackenzie finished 12 of 16 passing for 208 yards and a score, while adding another on the ground, in a first round win for the fourth-seeded Timberwolves (6-3). Walpole will host No. 5 Mansfield (6-3) next.

Division 4 State

Scituate 47, Wayland 36 — In a flawless 40-point first half, the seventh-seeded Sailors (6-3) scored five touchdown on six possessions in the first-round win. Senior QB Jackson Belsan was 13-of-16 passing for 282 yards and five touchdowns.

Somerset Berkley 29, Westwood 20 — With three rushing touchdowns from Sam Grew, including a 60-yarder to seal the win in the fourth quarter, the eighth-seeded Raiders (7-2) advanced.

Tewksbury 35, Canton 33 — Vincent Ciancio hit Ben Christopher for a 5-yard touchdown strike as time expired, earning a walk-off win for the No. 4 Redmen (6-3).

Division 5 State

Hanover 42, Gloucester 16 — Ben Scalzi threw for 323 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first half alone, connecting with John McDonald for 156 yards and 3 TDs, as the top-seeded Hawks (9-0) sailed to a first-round win at home. Mehki Bryan reeled in three catches for 127 yards and two TD grabs, including on an 82-yard heave from Scalzi in the second quarter, to break things wide open.

Newburyport 35, Auburn 0 — Senior Jack Sullivan tallied two rushing touchdowns (91 yards and four yards) and senior quarterback Sean Miles tossed two touchdowns (66 yards and 14 yards) to lift the No. 7 Clippers (8-1) to a first-round win. Newburyport advances to play Foxborough.

Old Rochester 28, North Middlesex 14 — Down 14-0, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) scored 28 unanswered, getting two touchdowns each from Gavin Martin and Mateo Pina, to escape the Division 5 first round.

Shawsheen 49, Belchertown 0 — Junior Zack Timmons (4 carries, 70 yards) and senior Caleb Caceres (5 carries, 50 yards) each ran for two first-half touchdowns in a win for the No. 3 Rams (8-0).

Division 6 State

Cardinal Spellman 41, St. Mary’s 30 — Behind Matt O’Donnell, the sixth-seeded Cardinals (7-2) eliminated defending Division 6 champion St. Mary’s in the first round, avenging a 12-0 loss to the Spartans two weeks ago. Trailing 22-21 late in the third quarter, O’Donnell had a hand in three straight scores, running for touchdowns of 18 and 35 yards and finding Jay Comeau for a 20-yard TD pass. Chris Soto had a pair of first-half touchdown runs.

Lynnfield 28, Swampscott 0 — Niccolo Antidormi caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Adamo in the first quarter, and ran for a 55-yard score in the third, as the fifth-seeded Pioneers (8-1) eliminated the 12th-seeded Big Blue (5-4).

Division 7 State

Amesbury 44, Wahconah 14 — Max Sanchez ran for three scores and his twin, Michael Sanchez, had a touchdown and three 2-point conversions as the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (7-1) advanced with a first-round home win over 11th-seeded Wahconah.

Cohasset 35, Manchester Essex 28 — Will Norgeot, Will McLoughlin, and Max Monahan scored late touchdowns as the second-seeded Skippers (5-3) broke open a first-round matchup with the No. 15 Hornets that was tied 14-all midway through the third quarter. Liam Appleton (102 total yards) ran for a 17-yard touchdown in the first half, then found McLoughlin from 5 yards out for a two-score lead in the second half.

Rockland 14, Millbury 7 — Terran Williams broke loose for a pair of lengthy touchdown runs for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs, including the winning 59-yard score in the fourth quarter, to topple the 13th-seeded Woolies. Williams finished with 188 all-purpose yards, and teammate Jordan Depina added 95 more on the ground.

Division 8 State

Cathedral 30, Bourne 28 — Senior Andrew Hedgepath amassed four rushing touchdowns, and the defense stopped a game-tying two-point conversion as the No. 4 Panthers (6-2) secured a first-round win against No. 13 Bourne. Cathedral advances to play No. 12 Randolph.

KIPP Academy 46, Sutton 20 — Jovan Machado rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and Morenel Castro racked up 120 yards receiving and a pair of scores, in addition to a 4-yard rushing touchdown, in a first-round win for the seventh-seeded Panthers (7-2).

Non-tournament games

BB&N 38, St. Sebastian’s 7 — Junior captain Bo MacCormack ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and defensively Ethan Ortega forced two fumbles and Sam Kelly added an interception as the Knights (5-2) cruised past the Arrows for an ISL-7 triumph.

Belmont Hill 37, Milton Academy 6 — Finn Fox tallied rushing touchdowns of 10 and 3 yards, Marcus Griffin broke through for a 28-yard score, and Jordan Summers sped to a 90-yard kickoff return to power Belmont Hill (6-1) to an ISL-7 win.

Braintree 28, Brockton 20 — Senior Walter Rodrigues had 18 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown from 75 yards out to propel the Wamps (5-4) to a win over the Boxers (3-6).

Chelmsford 32, Haverhill 22 — Ryan Hart threw for three scores and ran one in for the Lions (2-7) in a win over the Hillies (3-6).

Governor’s Academy 33, Lawrence Academy 22 — Senior quarterback Nicholas Berglund connected with Krystian Pothel for a 72-yard score and broke through for a 42-yard touchdown to lift Governor’s Academy (4-3) to an ISL-7 triumph against Lawrence Academy (6-1). Junior running back Dawson DuBose also scampered for two touchdowns.

Ipswich 35, Lowell Catholic 32 — Vin Winter had two passing touchdowns, including a 48-yard hookup to Will Gromko, as the Tigers (1-8) beat the Crusaders (1-8).

Lynn Tech 47, East Boston 8 — Cesar Reyes bulldozed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, leading the all-around effort for the Tigers (3-5) in the non-playoff win.

Nobles 28, Brooks 14 — Senior Johny Grinion rumbled for 202 yards on 21 carries and scored all four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (3-4) captured an ISL-9 victory.

St. George’s 13, Roxbury Latin 7 — Jack Austin powered in from 3 yards out in overtime, lifting the Dragons (3-4) to an ISL-9 victory.

TechBoston 36, Latin Academy 12 — Josiah Gillard ran for two scores and Khyron Camilo, Melvin Crump, and Xavier Carter added a score as the Bears (2-5) secured the program’s second consecutive Mason Cup against Latin Academy.

Thayer 37, Groton 8 — Angel Perez-Gonzales rushed for two touchdowns, while Sean Toland, Conrad Lengenhagen, and Nate Austin-Johnstone added scores as the Tigers (2-5) rolled to the Independent School League crossover victory.

Wareham 44, Hull 21 — Jayce Travers tallied three touchdowns, including a 55-yard fumble recovery, Ajay Lopes scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, and Taj Lewin-Pina took a 35-yard interception back to the house to lead the Vikings (6-3) to non-playoff win.

Watertown 30, Greater Lowell 24 — Lucas Pizzuto returned a kickoff 70 yards to the house in the fourth quarter, ensuring a victory for the Raiders (2-7). Gnai Concannon-Garvin tossed a 73-yard touchdown to Asa Logan, and a 7-yarder to Joe Connors. Anthony Shorter also ran in a 9-yard score in the win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.