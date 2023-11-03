Plymouth family in Gaza affected by mistake in Israeli customs list, Congressman Keating says

Keating’s office is working directly with an assistant secretary of state, who contacted US officials in Jerusalem and Cairo to add the children’s names to the list, according to a spokesperson. Keating said he spoke with Hazem Shafai — who is stuck in Gaza with his wife and children — on Friday and informed him that the State Department and embassies are working to fix the issue. Keating, who represents Massachusetts’ 9th district which includes Plymouth, said Hazem sounded “relieved.”

Congressman Bill Keating told the Globe Friday that a Plymouth family stranded in Gaza was apparently affected by a mistake in a customs list that impacted multiple families.

To leave Gaza into Egypt, Keating said, people’s names must be on a list made by the Israeli customs department for the Egyptian government. Thursday’s list, which included Hazem Shafai and his wife but not their children, was a mistake flagged by the State Department. The mistake has since been rectified, Keating said, but the State Department is unsure how long it will take for the Shafai family to cross the border to Egypt.

Keating said the Shafai family was not the only one who stayed back on Thursday, and that the mistake in the Israeli customs department could have had a significant long-term impact if not caught.

“Hopefully it will help other people,” Keating said. “There could have been more families affected.”

Shafai, 47, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their children, Seera, 13, Yomna, 10, and Jaser, 2, were visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother who live on a farm in northern Gaza when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, said Hazem’s brother, Hani Shafai.

Less than a week later, Hani Shafai said, his extended family and his brother’s family attempted to cross into Egypt but were turned away several times since Gaza’s borders were closed. The family traveled to the border again Thursday, but when they arrived, “they were expected to leave the children behind,” Hani Shafai told the Globe Thursday.

He said Hazem and Sanaa Shafai’s names were on the list of people approved to cross the border, but their children’s names weren’t. As a result, the whole family returned to the conference room in Rafah where they have been staying.

“Nobody is going to just leave a 2-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 13-year-old behind,” Hani Shafai said. “These kids were born in the US, they’re citizens just like everyone else, to say ‘leave them behind’ is just inhumane.”

The State Department did not immediately answer questions Friday.

Hani Shafai said his brother’s family has faced difficulty getting clean drinking water and they are now dehydrated. Many of them contracted the flu Saturday and although most are now feeling better, Hazem’s youngest child still has a fever and is throwing up. Hazem Shafai is also running out of diabetes medication, according to his brother.

More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and minors, and more and than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry told the Associated Press Friday.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack, when some 240 people were also taken hostage. Some 5,400 have also been injured, according to the Associated Press.

Vivi Smilgius and Maggie Scales