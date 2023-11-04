For Lewiston High boys soccer team, a goal that counts

“I love big games,” the co-captain of the Lewiston High School boys soccer team said on the eve of the regional semifinal. “Me and my team ... we’re excited.”

Also emotional. In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history, it had been a wrenching week for the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils as they prepared for Friday night’s match against Edward Little High School, their archrival across the Androscoggin River in Auburn.

The tragedy has shattered this former mill town in Central Maine, and Lewiston High’s soccer team — an uncommonly talented, cohesive squad seeking its fourth state championship in eight years — was determined to give grieving residents something to smile about. After so much loss, the team knew their hometown needed a win.

“After what happened, we talked as a team and everything we do now is for Lewiston,” said sophomore Bakar Ibrahim. “Something terrible happened to our city and we want to bring it home for Lewiston.”

Team co-captain Obed Antonio watched over soccer practice at Lewiston High School. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

It wasn’t easy, or without a few anxious moments at the end, but Lewiston High managed a 2-1 win Friday, getting an early goal from Tegra Mbele and the clincher from Abdimalik Nur. They face Camden Hills High School in the Class A North Regional Final on Tuesday, with the best in Class A North and South playing for the state championship Nov. 11.

“We just felt like we really needed to do this to bring some joy to the city,” Lewiston senior Caden Boone said afterward. “It’s been really rough, so if we can bring joy in any way possible, we want to do that.”

Lewiston fans watched the action during the varsity boys soccer regional semifinal between Lewiston and Edward Little high schools at Lewiston High School. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

As evidenced by the 300-plus fans shrieking their support during Friday’s tense game at Don Roux Field, the team’s affection for the city is clearly reciprocated. Lewiston High athletic director Jason Fuller said the soccer team, whose games draw the largest — and, it seems, loudest — crowds of any high school sport in the city, has become “an integral part of the fabric” of the community.

“And the fact that they recognize this is a difficult time for Lewiston and they’re proud to be part of this city, that means more to me than the result of the game,” said Fuller.

The second-most populous city in Maine with 36,000 residents, Lewiston has long been a diehard hockey town; St. Dominic Academy, the local Catholic high school, has hoisted 26 state championship trophies. But beginning in the early 2000s, as African immigrants, most fleeing famine and civil war in Somalia, Angola, and Kenya, started settling in Lewiston, a soccer culture developed.

Lewiston soccer coach Dan Gish prepared for practice as his team stretched at Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Maine, Nov. 1. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Antonio arrived with his mother and sister from Angola in 2015.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I would see any people that remind me of me,” he said. “From what I was expecting from watching movies — you know, “Home Alone” and “High School Musical” — I thought an all-white school. But there were people that looked like me.

“And we got along pretty quick,” Antonio said. “None of us were thinking about the differences we have. We’re just thinking about playing soccer and having fun at school.”

Today, Lewiston is home to about 6,000 African refugees, and the high school has produced a succession of powerhouse soccer teams composed almost entirely of players born to African parents. The bond among Lewiston High’s players was evident Friday in their ability to anticipate one another’s next move. They played fast, made nifty passes, and never seemed to panic.

“They’re a tight group,” said coach Dan Gish. “They love playing for Lewiston and they love each other.”

Lewiston soccer players Payson Goyette (left) and Obed Antonio listened to coach Dan Gish after their victory. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Lewiston High’s soccer team won its first-ever state championship in 2015, an achievement chronicled in the book “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game that Brought a Divided Town Together.” (Disney has optioned the rights to the book.) Two more titles followed in 2017 and 2018.

“The thing I remember about 2015 is staring back at the crowd,” said Fuller. “Seeing that many people from all over the world — different races, different colors — was awesome.”

Abdullahi Abdi, whose son, Bilal Hersi, was a champion at Lewiston High and now plays Division I soccer at Siena College in New York, said the city is more hospitable to refugees than it was when he and his family arrived from Somalia in 2006.

“The community is larger and the people of Lewiston, they are great now,” said Abdi, standing on the field during a team practice last week. “We understand each other now. We are neighbors. We work together. We play together.”

Coach Dan Gish (left) watched captain Abdishakur Nur warm up during soccer practice at Lewiston High School. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

While the demographics of Maine have changed over the past two decades, it remains the whitest state in the US, according to 2020 census figures, and Lewiston players say they still, on occasion, experience racist taunts from opposing players and fans.

“They try to get in our head, saying things and making monkey noises,” said Abdishakur Nur, a senior co-captain whose family arrived from Somalia in 2015. “But we’re used to it to the point of, like, we could care less, we just want to win the game.”

Fuller acknowledged that his players are sometimes subjected to ugliness on the field.

“Do my kids have to endure some things other kids don’t? That’s a true statement,” he said. “But maybe [the shooting] can remind people it doesn’t do us any good to be divisive. What we need is love and to support each other.”

Lewiston soccer player Mustafa Hassan took the field during introductions at the varsity boys soccer regional semifinal. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Lewiston High played its regional quarterfinal match — a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory against Farmington’s Mt. Blue High School — on the day of the shooting. Less than an hour after Mohamed Gabow used his head to put Antonio’s well-placed corner kick into the net, the scream of sirens suddenly filled the air.

“I was so scared for my family,” said Ibrahim, who learned of the rampage while driving with some of his teammates to watch the other quarterfinal match. (That game, between Edward Little and Topsham’s Mt. Ararat High School, was suspended with the score tied 2-2; it was replayed Tuesday and won by Edward Little 1-0.)

“At first, I was like, this can’t be true,” said Abdishakur Nur. “This doesn’t happen here.”

High schools across Maine have expressed their support and sympathy for Lewiston with gestures big and small: Edward Little and Mt. Ararat both wore “Lewiston Strong” T-shirts during warmups before Tuesday’s game; Bonny Eagle High School in Standish painted “LEWISTON STRONG” on its football field; and Windham High School emblazoned its midfield with “LEWISTON.”

“The support’s been humbling,” said Fuller.

Antonio, whose family moved to Maine in search of safety, said he’s sad for the families of the victims and for kids in Lewiston who can’t comprehend such tragedy.

Visitors stopped at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting outside Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston on Nov. 2. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“No children should go through something like this,” he said.

As the Lewiston High team walked off the field Friday night, fans cheered. The players smiled. They were pleased with the result, of course, but unsatisfied. They said they’ll need to be better to achieve their goal — winning the championship for their city.

“We had each other’s back tonight. We come together when we score, we come together when we make mistakes,” Antonio said. “Next game is a new game. We keep going.”

A player warmed up before soccer practice at Lewiston High School in Lewiston on Nov. 1. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

























Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him @MarkAShanahan.