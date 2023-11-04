Bird sightings from the Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Four red-throated loons, three redheads, and a Northern shoveler at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, a greater white-fronted goose and a cackling goose at the Hubbard Brook Wildlife Management Area in Sheffield, another cackling goose at Davis Pond in Great Barrington, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at Linear Park in Williamstown.

An interesting assortment of unusual sightings last week included three continuing pink-footed geese in the Amherst/Whately area, a barnacle goose in Longmeadow, a greater white-fronted goose in Sheffield, single ash-throated flycatchers in Rockport and Truro, and a Le Conte’s sparrow in Quincy. Last week’s cool weather late also apparently moved a lot of waterfowl into wetlands and coastal areas.

Bristol County: A stilt sandpiper, a prairie warbler, a Nashville warbler, two yellow-breasted chats, an indigo bunting, and a bobolink at the Ocean View Farm Reserve in Dartmouth, a Eurasian wigeon at the Miller Street pond in Seekonk, a red-headed woodpecker and 124 tree swallows at Horseneck Beach in Westport, three willets at the Little Bay Conservation Area in Fairhaven, and a sora at the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A tufted duck at Big Station Pond on South Monomoy Island, single yellow-headed blackbirds on Shore Road in Provincetown and the Old North Cemetery in Truro where a lark sparrow was also seen, an ash-throated flycatcher at High Head in Truro, a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, three willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, a rough-legged hawk in East Dennis, a white-eyed vireo at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee, and a lark sparrow in the Harwich Community Gardens.

Essex County: An ash-throated flycatcher, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, and a late indigo bunting at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, and another gnatcatcher at Lanes Farm Way in Rockport, a rough-legged hawk and a late yellow warbler at Bear Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Saugus, a little gull at Andrews Point in Rockport, and single common gallinules at Plum Island and Salem Woods in Salem.

Franklin County: Three pink-footed geese at Tri-Town Beach in Whately, which are very likely the same group of three geese that have also been spending time on the UMass campus pond in Amherst, a red-throated loon at Barton Cove in Gill, a brant at the Orange Wildlife Management Area in Orange, four dunlin in the North Meadows in Deerfield, and a lingering green heron on Round Pond Road in Deerfield.

Hampden County: A tufted duck at the Whiting Street Reservoir in Holyoke, three black vultures in Palmer, and a barnacle goose, two cackling geese, and four blue-winged teal at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A group of three continuing pink-footed geese that seem to be moving back and forth between the UMass campus pond in Amherst to Tri-Town Beach in Whately, 18 brants and a red-throated loon near the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor Center in Belchertown, seven black vultures in the air over South Maple Street in Hadley, a clay-colored sparrow at the Honey Pot in Hadley, a white-rumped sandpiper in the East Meadows in Northampton, a Wilson’s warbler on the campus of Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Hickory Ridge Conservation Area in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two sedge wrens, 60 tree swallows, a Nashville warbler, and a red-eyed vireo in the Gay Head-Aquinnah area.

Middlesex County: Four lingering lesser yellowlegs at the Arlington Reservoir, single clay-colored sparrows at the Lexington Community Garden, Draw Seven pier in Somerville, and Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, a late ruby-throated hummingbird at Lookout Farm in South Natick, a purple gallinule at the Captain Sargent Conservation Area in Stow, single Lincoln’s sparrows at Danehy Park in Cambridge and on Fitch’s Bridge Road in Groton, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Norfolk County: A continuing Le Conte’s sparrow, a clay-colored sparrow, and a yellow-billed cuckoo at Passanageset Park at the Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy, a Wilson’s warbler at Hall’s Pond in Brookline, and a grasshopper sparrow at the Charles River Peninsula in Needham.

Nantucket: Three cattle egrets in the Bartlett’s Farm area, three common gallinules at a farm in the Miacomet area, two sedge wrens at an undisclosed area, four redheads at Hummock Pond, a Northern shoveler at Sesachacha Pond, a black-throated blue warbler at Jackson Point.

Plymouth County: Eleven sandhill cranes at the Cumberland Farms fields in Halifax and three more cranes in West Bridgewater, a lingering Hudsonian godwit at Plymouth Beach where 14 Forster’s terns and a late black tern were also seen, three solitary sandpipers were tallied at the West Meadows Wildlife Management Area in West Bridgewater, a late Philadelphia vireo at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, two marsh wrens at Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Manomet, and 300 tree swallows at Duxbury Beach.

Suffolk County: A marsh wren, a clay-colored sparrow, and a dickcissel at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a lesser yellowlegs, a pectoral sandpiper, lark sparrow, and five Nelson’s sparrows at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation in Boston, a Northern saw-whet owl at the Arnold Arboretum, four Lapland longspurs at Winthrop Beach, and a green heron at Chandler Pond in Brighton.

Worcester County: A black-bellied plover at Bartlett Pond in Northborough, a spotted sandpiper at White Pond in Lancaster, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.