Three stabbed at N.H. auto auction center, suspect arrested, police say

Bryon Bloomfield of Manchester is facing assault charges after police responded to the Capital Auto Auction on Londonderry Turnpike for a stabbing at around 11:10 a.m., according to the department.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cutting three people with a box cutter at an automobile auction center in Manchester, N.H. on Saturday morning, according to the city’s police department.

Officers at the scene found three people suffering from non life-threatening wounds. They were taken to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Police investigators learned that Bloomfield and the three victims were arguing over belongings when the fight “became physical,” the statement said.

During the altercation, Bloomfield allegedly cut the victims with a box cutter, police said. He was charged with three counts of first degree assault, police said.

No employees or customers at Capital Auto Auction were involved, the company said in an e-mail to the Globe.

The altercation did not take place during a live auction; the Manchester location’s auctions take place solely online, Capital Auto Auction said.

“Capital Auto Auction would like to thank the Manchester Police Department for their swift response. We also want to wish a speedy recovery to those injured during this incident,” the company said.

