Inflation is the scourge of the holidays: ‘There is nothing cheap anymore’

Inflation is the economic background noise of our lives. Monetary policies, consumer prices, supply chain disruptions — they’re the headlines, the radio chatter, the blog posts.

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org .

What we hear less about, though, is the visceral impact of inflation and its effect on children.

The Globe Santa program has logged tens of thousands of letters from families requesting assistance with holiday gifts because they’re financially strapped, due to illness, lost jobs, rent hikes, and many other causes. This year, many of these letters tell how they’ve been walloped by inflation, describing it as a major scourge in their lives. It’s hardly surprising: Census data show the typical household income in Greater Boston grew at only half the rate of inflation last year.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I can definitely say that the economy is outrageous,” one mother wrote, and many echo her sentiment:

Advertisement

“This past year has been especially tough with inflation and having only one income. Where food stamps used to be able to fill our pantry & fridge, now they’re barely enough for two full grocery bags. (And now even the grocery bags cost money!”)

“Around this time last year, the cost of living was so unbelievable high. And now it is an excruciating time for us and getting worse in an unimaginable way, horrible. There is nothing cheap anymore, all life expenses have increased such as food, insurance, gas, heat, utilities, clothes etc.”

“This year has been extra tough because of the economic changes in the country (rent, products, everything going up in prices). Christmas has become a scary time of year for parents (financially.)”

Globe staff

Inflation means that a mother of five who works 12-hour shifts at a clothing store pleads for even longer shifts, five days a week. She’s behind on her rent, she tells Globe Santa, and “I’m getting the shut-off notice” from the electric company.

Advertisement

Inflation means a 9-year-old boy stays on the sidelines while his friends have fun. “He misses out on a lot because I am unable to afford to sign him up for any extracurricular activities or sports,” his mother laments. “We just went quite a while without electricity.”

Inflation means that food has become so costly that an 8-year-old can’t have his favorite foods anymore, his mother writes. “I also have not been able to take him to many of his favorite places with gas so high.”

Because of inflation, more children are doing without medical care. A mother tells Globe Santa that because of the “massive increase in the cost of food,” her 7-year-old daughter can’t get therapy for a very treatable neuro-visual disorder because it costs $1,900, and insurance won’t cover it.

A family of four with two working parents is sleeping on the floor because they “can’t afford a home in this market,” according to the mother, a self-employed music teacher who earned less than $20,000 last year. Her husband is a realtor, “and as interest rates are so high, this has proved a very difficult year with only 3 deals totaling $14,000.” They rely on food stamps and MassHealth.

Brian Bethune, an economist and professor at Boston College, sees such scenarios as inevitable.

Advertisement

“There was a big acceleration [in inflation] in the second half of 2021 and through the first half of 2022,” he said. And though it peaked around June 2022, it takes about a year for prices to come back down, and many families are still reeling from the aftershocks.

Rent was hit hardest, along with food, in part because the pandemic thinned the ranks of workers in grocery stores and restaurants; when they returned they demanded higher wages.

“People in Market Basket and Stop & Shop who weren’t paid very much in some sense had some leverage,” said Bethune.

“But their wage increases got reflected in the prices … Some industries basically took advantage of the situation,” he said, and raised their profit margins and prices. “They just sold to people with higher incomes, who were willing to pay it.”

Plenty of people simply can’t, however. Globe Santa hears from thousands of them.

“My rent has increased $400/month over the past year, and we are struggling to even buy new winter outfits for three growing children, never mind gifts for the holidays,” a mother writes. “I’m worried I will not be able to make a memorable Christmas morning for my kids, and that thought troubles me very much.”

Do you have a Globe Santa story to share? Did Globe Santa help you or your family? We would love to hear from you. Please contact Linda Matchan at linda.matchan@globe.com





Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com