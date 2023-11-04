Maine mass shooter likely shot himself 8 to 12 hours before his body was found

Card, 40, was an Army reservist whose Oct. 25 rampage also left 13 people injured and forced thousands into a lockdown in the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history.

Robert R. Card II, who killed 18 people in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, likely shot himself about eight to 12 hours before investigators found his body, according to the state’s medical examiner.

The findings by the chief medical examiner suggest Card was alive during much of the nearly two-day manhunt that followed the attacks.

Card used his car to flee the scenes of the shootings at the Just-In-Time bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille, according to State Police. Authorities received reports of the bowling alley attack just before 7 p.m., and the restaurant shooting was reported about 12 minutes later, according to a State Police timeline.

Advertisement

The attacks touched off the massive hunt for Card, whose body was located around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 27 inside a storage trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon, near the spot where he had abandoned his car, according to State Police.

Card’s family and his fellow reservists had raised concerns about his increasingly erratic behavior in recent months. Card believed people were calling him a pedophile, including members of his reserve unit, according to records released by authorities since the shootings.

In July, he had been involuntarily hospitalized at the Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital in Katonah, N.Y., while training with his reserve unit, according to a Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department police report and a spokesperson for the Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point.

In Maine, authorities have said Card targeted businesses he believed had been “broadcasting” that he was a pedophile.

On Friday, the office of Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mark Flomenbaum reported Card’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement released from its office administrator, Lindsey Chasteen.

Advertisement

Flomenbaum said in the statement that “Mr. Card had ‘empty heart sign’ from the trauma of the gunshot wound and the interpretation of post-mortem interval may be compromised.”

Chasteen sent a subsequent email, obtained by the Globe Saturday, that indicated officials had estimated Card’s time of death as up to 12 hours before his body was found.

“Mr. Card was deceased likely 8-12 hours before being located,” Chasteen said in the email, which was sent out Friday.

Police and FBI were at Schemengees Bar & Grille last week as they gathered evidence at the scene of one of the shootings. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Pathologists use the term “empty heart sign” to indicate a massive loss of blood.

That condition meant that Card’s heart emptied itself of blood after he shot himself, which affected the way blood settled in his body, and could have made determining his time of death less certain.

The final report on Card’s death will not be released without permission from his next of kin, “and it may be several months before the report is available due to additional studies being done,” the statement said.

Chasteen and Flomenbaum did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report, which also used material from the Associated Press.

Police and FBI gathered evidence at Schemengees Bar & Grille after the shooting. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.