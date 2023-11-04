Needham woman identified as victim of I-93 crash in Derry, N.H.

A Needham woman was identified Friday as the driver killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Derry, N.H., the New Hampshire Department of Safety said.

Maya Muchnik, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-93 south on Wednesday evening, the department said in a statement.

Muchnik was driving a 2009 Lexus Sedan when she was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer around 6:15 p.m. The truck driver was identified as Luciano Miguel Garone, 26, of Stallings, N.C., according to the statement.