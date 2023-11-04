Needham woman identified as victim of I-93 crash in Derry, N.H.

A Needham woman was identified Friday as the driver killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Derry, N.H., the New Hampshire Department of Safety said.
Maya Muchnik, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-93 south on Wednesday evening, the department said in a statement.
Muchnik was driving a 2009 Lexus Sedan when she was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer around 6:15 p.m. The truck driver was identified as Luciano Miguel Garone, 26, of Stallings, N.C., according to the statement.
New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene. The collision analysis and reconstruction unit led the investigation, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov or (603) 545‐4396.
