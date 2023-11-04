Protesters gather in front of Maine State House to urge gun control after mass shooting

“This is a loving and fierce and action-oriented time, but we start and always return to the love,” said gun safety activist and former Maine gubernatorial candidate Betsy Sweet to the crowd of more than roughly 150 people gathered on the Capitol Park lawn on a brisk and cloudy morning.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A crowd of people held signs and banners across from the Maine State House on Saturday morning, demanding tighter gun laws in the state and the country less than two weeks after a gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 18 people in Lewiston, marking the state’s deadliest-ever mass shooting.

Sweet held a long moment of silence for the “19 victims of gun violence” from the Oct. 25 attack: the 18 killed in two attacks in Lewiston, “and the man who killed himself,” Sweet said.

Families, couples, college students, and Maine residents of all ages came from nearby towns and cities to advocate for greater restrictions on gun ownership in what is widely considered to be a gun-friendly state with a strong hunting culture.

Hank, 6, was held in the arms of his father, Ben Lewis, while attending a gun safety rally in the wake of the Lewiston mass shootings. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“In Maine, we have a hunting history… and there are many responsible gun owners,” said Kristen Kucera, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action and a North Yarmouth resident who said she counts her husband among those gun owners.

“But we need to do more to encourage responsible gun ownership to ensure the safety of our children,” she added, “such as passing a red flag law, instead of the yellow flag law that so clearly failed us in this latest tragedy.”

Among the first to speak was Camilla Shannon, chair of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, which hosted the rally along with Show Up Network for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, and the Maine Public Health Association.

Community members gathered in front of the Maine State House on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Addressing the horrific attack in Lewiston, Shannon urged the applauding crowd that “we must remember, and never let it happen again.”

“How do we do that?” she asked. “We have to start by telling the truth. And the truth is… our laws don’t keep dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Our laws and our systems are weak.”

Shannon went on to remind demonstrators that “many people around Robert Card knew he was going off the rails,” but said state laws “did little” to prevent him from accessing assault weapons, as she called for state lawmakers to ban these weapons from being accessible to the public.

“They are weapons of war built to maim and kill, they do not belong in the hands of civilians,” she said.

Among the clapping families were Daniel and Allyson Smith of Pittston, whose 5-year-old daughter, Hazel, cheered wildly along with the crowd.

“She wanted to come, and we thought it would be good for her to see this,” Allyson Smith said. Attending the rally was a priority, she said, because “we don’t want to see any more people getting hurt.”

Smith’s sister Jessica Guimond, of Bedford, said she’s attended several gun safety rallies, but that Saturday’s event felt different.

“We all thought Maine was such a safe place, but clearly, it’s not. This hit close to home, so it felt good to get out and do something now more than ever, when it’s affecting people that we know,” Guimond said. “It’s absurd that there hasn’t been more done already… but unfortunately it takes a big event like this for something to happen, so hopefully something comes out of it.”

Betsy Sweet (center), a former Maine gubernatorial candidate, spoke alongside an ASL interpreter at the rally at the State House. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In between speakers, the group sang to music played by a band, before transitioning to rallying calls. As Sweet led cries of “Not One More!” an ASL interpreter stood to her right signing the chant, to ensure every statement was clearly understood by members of Maine’s deaf community, several of whom were killed in the recent attack.

Near the front of the crowd, a cluster of roughly two dozen high school and college students, many from Bates College in Lewiston, hoisted signs above their heads reading “End Gun Violence,” “Do Better,” and “Are Our Lives Worth Your Guns?”

Katya Fromuth, a student at Yarmouth High School, took the microphone to call for age restrictions and background checks on those trying to purchase guns in the state.

Attendees held up their hands for “I love you” in ASL while paying tribute to Maine's deaf community during Saturday's rally. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Every day we go to school, the threat of gun violence lingers in the air like smoke,” she said. Because, she said, “in Maine, if you are 18, you can walk into a gun store and buy an assault weapon, no license or permit required.”

As she spoke, a lone counterprotester in an American flag jumpsuit yelled unintelligibly from the other side of the lawn, holding up a banner the read “Buy a Gun / Defend America.”

Fromuth continued, unfazed, to fierce cheers and applause: “Since when did the right to safety become outweighed by the right to carry assault weapons?”

“We are trying to empty a bathtub with a teaspoon while the tap is running, and no one has thought to turn the tap off,” she concluded. “There is a vaccine to this gun violence epidemic. We are just not using it.”

The rally closed with a somber singing of “Amazing Grace,” with heads bowed and signs lowered.

Holding hands and singing loudly were Emily Walsh, Jamie Hollander, and Phoebe Stern, all seniors at Bates College, who called the rally a first step in turning fear and frustration to action.

“This last week and a half has been a lot of hurting, anger, and powerlessness, so it feels good to do something to bring that pain to momentum,” Walsh said, before gripping Hollander and Stern in a tight hug.

“Maine policymakers are quite accessible, and there are so many actionable things that can be done,” she said, “so we’re hoping we can use our voices for good.”

Cindy Look held up her sign demanding an end to gun violence. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.