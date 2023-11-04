Quincy’s longest-serving mayor faces off with repeat challenger Tuesday

”I saw the decline in our city. I saw the conditions in the downtown when I took office, the conditions of the parks in some cases, and the schools were struggling,” Koch said. “We’ve had a great run, really reversing that.”

Mayor Thomas Koch was first elected as the city’s chief executive in 2007, and during his tenure, Quincy has seen a resurgence: new development, investments in areas such as schools, infrastructure, and public safety, and new housing construction.

Quincy’s longest-serving mayor is seeking an unprecedented seventh term on Tuesday and is facing a challenger who argues that the city’s leadership is not listening to residents’ concerns amid a surge in population and development.

But his challenger, City Councilor-at-Large Anne Mahoney, says Koch’s administration has increasingly become out of touch with residents’ concerns over such issues as public spending, the scope of development, and quality of life in Quincy. Mahoney unsuccessfully challenged Koch in two previous mayoral campaigns, but said she believes voters this year want change at City Hall.

“I’m running because I truly believe that we have things that we need to deal with. We have had some great growth in the city of Quincy, but it’s also encroached in our neighborhoods,” Mahoney said. “And it’s really impacting the way our community, our neighborhoods work.”

Voters will decide Quincy’s mayoral race in the city’s municipal election Tuesday. The winner will become chief executive of the state’s seventh-largest city.

Over the past decade, Quincy’s population has grown from about 92,000 to more than 100,000, according to US Census figures. The community, long a draw for immigrants, is diverse — nearly a third of Quincy’s residents are Asian, records show. Black residents make up about 6 percent of the population, while about 5 percent who are Hispanic or Latino, and about 4 percent are multiracial, according to the census.

The city’s growth, Koch said, is in part due to time spent building relationships in government and business. Officials have secured funding for projects such as schools and infrastructure and have attracted new investments to the city, he said.

Koch, who left the Democratic Party in 2018 over its stance on abortion and is now unaffiliated, has chalked up the endorsements of key Democratic leaders such as Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

Koch also has the support of high-ranking Republicans such as former governor Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito, who served as lieutenant governor under Baker.

“We have an incredible record of accomplishment because we have worked with leaders at every level of government,” Koch said. “We brought hundreds of millions of dollars back to the city.”

But Mahoney said Koch’s administration has focused less on the concerns of residents in favor of developers, and there hasn’t been enough transparency around public spending, including during the pandemic. In recent years, more than 1,000 students have been added to Quincy’s schools, she said, and Quincy’s current infrastructure can’t keep up.

Residents are concerned about city finances — as well as their own — amid high inflation and interest rates, Mahoney said. “People are feeling that tension, and we have to be responsible in government as well,” she said.

Koch defeated Mahoney in the 2011 mayoral race, taking about 56 percent of the vote, according to election results. And when Mahoney ran against Koch again in 2015, she finished last in the September four-way preliminary race.

This year, Koch has had the fund-raising advantage. His campaign has raised about $460,000 from the start of the year to Sept. 30, according to state campaign data. Mahoney has reported collecting about $75,000 during the same period, according to state campaign data.

Mahoney has the endorsements of Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC and Service Employees International Union Local 509, along with the Quincy Education Association, which represents more than 900 public school teachers in the city.

The teacher union endorsement is a reversal for Koch, who had the union’s support in past elections and, as mayor, doubles as chairman of the School Committee. In March, Quincy teachers said 98 percent of its roughly 900 members approved a vote of no confidence against Koch during contentious contract talks.

Koch dismissed the endorsement, and said it represents the decision of union leadership and not its membership.

“I think if there was a true ballot in that [endorsement], I think we might have been OK with that support there,” Koch said.

Whoever wins on Tuesday will play a role in Boston’s efforts to build a new bridge connecting Moon Island to a treatment center on Long Island. Koch and Mahoney each raised concerns with the Boston project. Boston owns Moon Island, but the island falls within Quincy’s municipal boundaries, and any bridge traffic would pass through its Squantum neighborhood.

Squantum residents worry about increased traffic from a new crossing, and Koch said the city is continuing its opposition to the bridge project.

Koch said the city doesn’t oppose the treatment center on the island, but he believes Boston has further development plans for Long Island.

“I just don’t have faith that the City of Boston is just talking about a campus there for [the] folks battling addiction,” he said. “I think there are greater plans out there, and that just adds to the traffic burden for my neighborhoods.”

Mahoney said she would pursue a “more collaborative and productive approach” with Boston, but also raised questions about the bridge project, including costs and traffic concerns.

“As mayor, I will work to ensure Quincy has a seat at the table and a more productive dialogue, pushing to explore creative solutions, including ferry services to the island,” she said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.