Two-alarm blaze in Needham home leaves Eversource worker injured

Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services, said in a brief phone interview that the victim’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said Kaitlyn Woods, a spokesperson for the company.

A two-alarm fire at a house in Needham, where crews were replacing a natural gas meter , left one worker injured Saturday morning, according to officials.

Fire crews were battling the fire at 126 Prince St. Saturday morning, according to social media posts from local police and fire departments.

Crews with Eversource, which supplies electric and natural gas services to Needham, were on the scene assisting emergency responders with the investigation, the company said in a statement emailed to the Globe.

Initial reports indicate that a contractor crew was performing “planned natural gas work” at the time and Eversource said no one was home when the incident occurred.

“This is an isolated incident—no other structures in the area are affected and the area is safe,” the statement said.

State Police fire investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office, as well as Eversource crews, are supporting the Needham Fire Department with the investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, Wark said.

Eversource has been in contact with the homeowner, according to the statement.

Needham police had officers at the scene at 8:22 a.m., the department said in a social media post, and an hour later, the fire department said the fire had become a two-alarm.

The Westwood Fire Department was on scene providing assistance, it said in a social media post.





