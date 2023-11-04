Man charged with arson for fire that temporarily closes Maine Walmart

The fire, which occurred on Friday, has temporarily closed the store on Stillwater Avenue, a Walmart spokesman said in an email to the Globe.

A man who allegedly started a fire in the men’s department at a Walmart store in Bangor, Maine was arrested on an arson charge Saturday, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Lucas Landry, 44, of Smyrna, was arrested at his home on Saturday morning and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, public safety officials said in a statement.

He is on probation for a prior burglary charge, so bail was not set for him, the statement said.

Lucas Landry Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

The fire was reported at the Walmart at 900 Stillwater Ave. at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday. Bangor firefighters, police and the state fire marshal’s office responded to the scene, the statement said.

Video from the store’s surveillance system indicates the fire was started in the men’s department by an adult male, officials said.

But officials are also asking shoppers or anyone else who may have shot video of the fire to send it to https://pdupload.bangormaine.gov.

William Walker, a Walmart spokesman, said the store will remain closed until damages are assessed.

“As a vital part of our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen our Bangor store as quickly as possible,” Walker wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

Meanwhile, the Bangor Walmart is working with Supercenter at 24 Walton Dr. in Brewer to temporarily manage customers’ pharmacy and shopping needs, Walker said.





