Woman arrested for fatal stabbing near Boston Common

A Dorchester woman was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another woman near Boston Common in July, according to the Boston Police Department.

Jazreanna A. Sheppard-Gonzalez, 21, was fatally stabbed at the Park Street MBTA station on July 20, authorities said.

Alyssa Partsch, 30, was arrested near 25 Wainwright St. at about 6 a.m. on a murder warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court, police said in a statement.

She is due to be arraigned in the court, police said.

On July 20, Partsch allegedly stabbed Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston in the head and the chest near 121 Tremont St., outside the Park Street MBTA Station, at around 11:30 p.m., police said in July.

Sheppard was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In an interview with the Globe in July, her family said her full name was Jazreanna A. Sheppard-Gonzalez.

On the night she was killed, Sheppard was returning home from a concert when she encountered a group of women with whom she was having problems, her family said.

She was a devoted mother to her two-year-old son, her family said. She was also a daughter and a sister whom they remembered as a “beautiful soul” and an “inspiring person,” her family wrote on an online fundraising page.









