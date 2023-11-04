Go right ahead and separate students from their phones

In arguing that students should be allowed to have their cellphones by their sides in the event of a school shooting situation ( “Put an end to school shootings and then students can put away their devices,” Opinion, Oct. 30), Heather Hopp-Bruce cites an alarming but misleading statistic — that there were 188 school shootings in the 2021-22 school year in the United States resulting in deaths or injuries. However, based on my analysis of 10 academic years of school data, most of these casualties stem from altercations that were nothing like the Parkland and Uvalde massacres. Indeed, I’ve found that 85 percent of school shootings occur during nonschool hours and not inside the school building. Cellphones in school would have had no relevance to these incidents.

The source that Hopp-Bruce cites, the National Center for Education Statistics’ “Violent Deaths at School and Away From School, School Shootings, and Active Shooter Incidents,” also includes the following statement about incidents such as Parkland and Uvalde: “From 2000 to 2021, there were 276 casualties (108 killed and 168 wounded) in active shooter incidents at elementary and secondary schools.”

In fact, from 2000 through 2021, according to FBI reports, there were 46 active shooter events in K-12 schools, for an average of about two per year. That is out of about 131,000 schools. The specter of an active shooter event at school is frightening enough without drawing attention to statistics that give a false impression of the risk.

James Alan Fox

Boston

The writer is a professor of criminology, law, and public policy at Northeastern University and author of the book “Violence and Security on Campus: From Preschool through College.”





Cut the wireless umbilical cord

As a 15-year public school educator (and parent of 32 years), I heartily endorse Lenore Skenazy’s no-cellphones-in-school position (“They are making children less safe,” Opinion, October 30). In this, as in many parenting decisions, I feel I make more informed choices when I consider the odds. What are the odds my child will be involved in a mass school shooting, horrendous though that would be, vs. what are the odds my child will become a resilient and resourceful adult if they remain connected to the wireless umbilical cord throughout their school years?

I know what would worry me more.

Barbara Donlon

Stoneham