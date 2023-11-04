The truth behind fentanyl smuggling at the border

Republicans want to send troops to Mexico.

It’s a favorite topic of GOP presidential candidates on the campaign trail and in debates. They are strongly advocating for a plan to send American military personnel to Mexico to apprehend leaders and members of drug-trafficking groups, bomb their labs, and destroy their distribution networks.

The Republicans’ threats to invade Mexico are based on the simplistic thesis that the move will put a stop to America’s fentanyl crisis. Last year, synthetic opioids — mostly fentanyl — contributed to roughly 75,000 overdose deaths. And a cornerstone of the threats is the role the US-Mexico border plays.

The fentanyl crisis should of course be debated during the presidential primary season. But Republicans must ensure that the conversation includes not only reasonable proposals but that they’re based on facts about how illegal fentanyl makes its way into the United States.

Republicans’ threatening rhetoric about Mexican drug cartels is not limited to GOP presidential candidates. Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, held a news conference in March about his proposed legislation to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

To that end, the National Immigration Forum, a pro-immigrant advocacy group, recently published a primer providing “an accurate perspective of how illicit fentanyl and drug smuggling interacts with U.S. borders,” according to Christian Penichet-Paul, the group’s assistant vice president of policy and advocacy.

Indeed, it’s important to dismantle the various myths around fentanyl’s journey into America. To wit: Most “illicit drug substances are smuggled through [land ports of entry], contrary to common belief that they are smuggled between ports of entry, particularly in areas without fencing or other physical barriers,” Penichet-Paul wrote. That includes fentanyl and is based on data from the US Customs and Border Protection. These data should put to rest the idea that the trafficking of illicit drugs happens in between ports of entry at the border.

Nor are migrants at fault for bringing in illegal fentanyl. “Evidence indicates that illicit fentanyl is primarily brought to the US by American citizens and usually through legal ports of entry,” according to Penichet-Paul.

Naturally, a portion of the total amount of illicit drugs makes it into the United States undetected. And other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies also seize drugs. But there’s no central database to track total drug seizure information, noted Penichet-Paul. That’s one area of focus for Republicans: They should be clamoring to improve data collection of drug seizures.

Those are the policy solutions that should be part of the debate. As I and other writers have argued, the invasion of a foreign country to solve a complex problem like drug trafficking is a ludicrous notion, nothing more than a convenient talking point for Republicans during election season.

The “rhetoric itself is a dangerous escalation of an old idea: that international narcotics production, trafficking and consumption can be deterred through military means,” Greg Grandin wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday. Grandin, an author and a professor of history at Yale University, said the proposal is “mostly primary-season bluster.”

But we shouldn’t be complacent. “Further militarizing Mexico’s drug war would lead to more corruption, more deaths, more refugees desperate to cross the border.” He is right.

