Acton-Boxborough’s Clementine Garro embraced her moment to shine at the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational

Instead, the junior took the lead in the final mile and never looked back, notching a 10-second victory (19:18.8) and shattering her previous personal best by 50 seconds.

Garro, the No. 5 runner this season for the third-ranked Revolution, entered Saturday’s Frank Mooney Coaches invitational hoping to run in the low-20 minutes on the Wrentham Development Center course.

When Acton-Boxborough’s Clementine Garro glanced at the clock following her victory in the large school junior 5k, she could not believe what she saw.

“I had no idea I could run a time that fast,” Garro said. “By the third lap, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m still feeling really good.’ And my dad was telling me to keep on pushing and changing the gears, so I just started going in. But I had no idea until the end.”

The Mooney Invitational is the final meet ahead of the Divisional and All-State meets, which take place over the next two weekends, and many teams approached Saturday’s races as a final tune-up. But marked improvement from depth pieces like Garro can have huge ramifications for Acton-Boxborough’s state title hopes in a wide-open field of Division 1 girls’ contenders.

“I’m going to have a better mindset coming into the [divisional] race,” Garro said. “I feel like most races, I’ve been trying to work on my mental game because last year I was pretty down on myself. So confidence helps me a lot.”

▪ Newton South was among the few elite boys’ teams to line up their full slate of runners, and the Lions cruised despite not running at maximum effort.

Star seniors Ilan Sherman-Kadish (15:48.8) and Liam Sakakeeny (16:03.8) finished first and second, respectively, in the boys’ large school senior 5k, and Newton South’s seven seniors all finished among the top 11 in the 167-runner field.

With top-ranked Brookline looming as heavy favorites in the divisional and All-State meets over the next two weekends, the Lions are hoping to use Saturday’s effort as a launching point.

“We know we have a chance, and we’re racing our best right now,” Sherman-Kadish said. “We’re not scared of Brookline. We’re not worried about them. When that race starts [at divisionals], we know exactly who to find, who to sit on, and who to outkick. It’s going to be us vs. them.”

▪ Beverly’s Calvin Barrett rolled to an 11-second victory (16:48.8) in the boys’ large school junior race, but not without a hiccup along the way: 200 meters in, he was inadvertently stepped on and his shoe fell off.

After a brief moment of panic, he recovered and managed to regain the lead within the next mile, estimating the equipment ordeal cost him 10-15 seconds.

“I was laughing when it first happened. I didn’t think I had a chance at all,” Barrett said. “So I was definitely surprised, but really happy to have still gotten the win.”

▪ It was business as usual for Holliston’s elite 1-2 punch of senior Carmen Luisi (18:06.0) and junior Maggie Kuchman (18:07.0), who secured respective first and second place finishes in the girls’ small school junior/senior race earlier in the day.

Luisi finished her high school career unbeaten in the Mooney Invitational, winning all four years. .

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.