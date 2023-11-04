After late goal called off, Newton North field hockey protests first-round tournament loss to Needham

Needham coach Stephanie Magni told the officials that a Newton North player, entering the game as a substitute, had taken the field before the completion of the corner (though she was not involved in the play, per Baugher).

With 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in Friday’s Division 1 first-round field hockey game against Bay State Conference rival Needham at Memorial Field, North’s Samantha Lao scored off a corner, tying the game at 3, a goal acknowledged by the two officials.

Newton North field hockey coach Lauren Baugher is simply asking that her players receive a fair shot. In her mind, it is up to the adults — in this case the MIAA — to make the right decision.

After consulting with the students at the scorers’ table, the officials waved off the goal, putting Needham back on top, 3-2.

Baugher called a timeout, and officially filed a protest.

“The officials acknowledged that they did not see [the infraction], and when [those at the scorers’ table] were asked, they thought the player had gone on the field,” said Baugher. “I said ‘I am appealing this.’ After the game, the officials acknowledged they messed up.”

Baugher consulted with Newton North athletic director Mike Jackson, who was in attendance. A call was made to Matt Gaitane, assignor of officials, and MIAA associate director Sherry Bryant, the field hockey liaison.

But the game is final once the officials leave the field, said the MIAA and 12th-seeded Needham (14-5) advances to play at No. 5 Acton-Boxborough (13-4-1) in the second round Tuesday.

Baugher, who is in her first season of her second stint as coach at North, but has played field hockey at the high school, college (Delaware), and national levels, pointed to Rule 9d under ‘Tournament Protest Procedure’ of the national federation rules: “If the protest is accepted, the appropriate correction shall be made.”

“I just want the final 2:45 to be played, in a 3-3 game, and do what is right for the kids,” said Baugher. “We’ll play Sunday, Monday, whatever, there is time to do this. It is an easy solution. If Needham advances, fine. But the kids deserve this.”

Newton North (12-6-3) was seeded 21st after having to forfeit its final two regular season game because of exceeding the 18-game cap, an error the school acknowledged.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.