Alabama’s Jalen Milroe puts on a show, outduels LSU’s Jayden Daniels as Tide win SEC West showdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another 219 yards to lead No. 8 Alabama to a 42-28 victory over No. 13 LSU Saturday night.

Milroe matched big plays both running and passing with fellow quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) moved closer to locking down an SEC West title.

Daniels and Milroe were both putting on dazzling dual-threat displays. But the Heisman Trophy contender for the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) was hurt on a hard hit that drew a flag early in the fourth quarter. He briefly reentered the game but didn’t run a play, heading to the medical tent after a penalty and a timeout, where his mother joined him. CBS reported he was in concussion protocol.