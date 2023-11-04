Alabama’s Jalen Milroe puts on a show, outduels LSU’s Jayden Daniels as Tide win SEC West showdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another 219 yards to lead No. 8 Alabama to a 42-28 victory over No. 13 LSU Saturday night.
Milroe matched big plays both running and passing with fellow quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) moved closer to locking down an SEC West title.
Daniels and Milroe were both putting on dazzling dual-threat displays. But the Heisman Trophy contender for the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) was hurt on a hard hit that drew a flag early in the fourth quarter. He briefly reentered the game but didn’t run a play, heading to the medical tent after a penalty and a timeout, where his mother joined him. CBS reported he was in concussion protocol.
Daniels lay face down before walking off after the hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner was penalized for roughing the passer.
Milroe, meanwhile, had likely his best all-around game, putting up Daniels-like numbers. He completed 15 of 23 passes and had 20 carries, setting a Tide single-game record for rushing TDs by a quarterback.
Daniels also passed for 219 yards with two touchdowns while running for 163 yards and a score. His lone negative play proved a big one. Turner deflected a fourth-quarter pass into the air and Terrion Arnold intercepted it, setting up Jase McClellan’s 10-yard scoring run to push the margin to two touchdowns.
Garrett Nussmeier finished off the game and did move LSU into Alabama territory late.
Malik Nabers, the nation’s leading receiver, had 10 catches for 171 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ opening drive.
Both starting quarterbacks had 100-plus rushing yards and topped 160 passing by halftime, when it was tied 21-21.
The teams traded rushing touchdowns by LSU’s Josh Williams and Alabama’s Roydell Williams in the third quarter.
