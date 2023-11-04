Bill Belichick-coached teams have feasted on young quarterback, so is the Commanders’ Sam Howell next?

Howell, who made his NFL debut in Washington’s regular-season finale last year, has started all eight games for the Commanders (3-5) this season, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,146 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera is well aware of Bill Belichick’s impressive record against young quarterbacks, so he views Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium as “a very good test” for 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell .

But Sunday’s game will not only be a test for Howell — but also one for the Patriots.

As the Patriots have navigated the post-Tom Brady era, games that once were considered almost-certain victories have become toss-ups.

The Patriots already have shown this year that they can no longer count on beating bad quarterbacks for wins, losing in back-to-back weeks to a banged-up Derek Carr and then backup Brian Hoyer, who took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the second half.

Now, the question is, can they still count on beating young quarterbacks? Over the past 20 years, Belichick is 44-4 against rookie and second-year quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium. The only four to leave victorious are Chicago’s Justin Fields during last season’s “Monday Night Football” debacle, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa in 2021, Denver’s Drew Lock in 2020, and San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick in 2012.

So, what do Belichick-coached teams do well against young quarterbacks?

“I think the biggest thing is just how much they’re going to work on their disguise, and how much they’re going to throw different looks, different personnel groupings, different stunts, different fronts, different coverages,” Rivera said. “They try not to give you the clues, the tips.”

Rivera said his staff has stressed to Howell the importance of quick decision-making. This season, Howell has been sacked a league-high 41 times. New England’s defense, playing without star pass rusher Matthew Judon, is tied for second to last in the league with just 15 sacks, so the unit could look to mount more pressure on Sunday.

“That’s the thing we’ve tried to get across to Sam,” Rivera said. “You’ve got to be prepared for the looks that you get pre-snap and post-snap.”

The stats for young quarterbacks facing a Belichick-coached team certainly aren’t pretty. Taking care of business against them used to be a given in New England. With the team’s struggles this season, however, Sunday’s game will be a chance to see if that’s still the case.

Dolphins’ Elliott fined

Special teams captain Matthew Slater said this past week that Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott would be fined for the helmet-to-helmet hit that sidelined Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker — and he was right. The NFL docked Elliott $9,833 for the hit, which put Parker in concussion protocol. Elliott was fined another $43,709 for unnecessary roughness while tackling running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the second quarter. Neither play drew a flag during the game . . . The NFL did not fine wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for his hit on Dolphins safety Brandon Jones on New England’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s game. Smith-Schuster drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but said after the game his hit — which riled up the Dolphins — was legal . . . The Patriots filled the open spot on their 53-man roster by signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms from their practice squad. The 27-year-old Pharms has appeared in three games this season using the temporary game-day elevations, so he would need to sign an NFL contract in order to be available again this season . . . The Patriots also temporarily elevated offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the active roster for Sunday’s game. McDermott will provide additional depth at tackle, as Trent Brown did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable to play with ankle and knee injuries.

