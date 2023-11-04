Taking a look a two Celtics connections to the legendary Bob Knight

Stevens’s father, Mark , was a football player at Indiana, and he took his son to the infamous 1985 basketball game against Purdue when Knight launched a chair onto the floor and was ejected.

“He was such a huge part of my childhood,” Stevens said. “The ‘87 championship is one of the most memorable sporting events of my childhood. I went to a couple of games every year. I played for high school coaches and AAU coaches who all ran motion offense and played man to man and played the way IU plays. I told a couple of my friends that played for Coach Knight, in a weird way he felt like all of our coach as we grew up in that state. He was larger than life for basketball kids growing up in the state of Indiana.”

The second connection reveals the softer sides of Knight and former Celtics president Red Auerbach. As they watched the 1982 pre-draft camp together with coach Celtics Bill Fitch, Knight mentioned to Auerbach that his all-conference center, Landon Turner, would have been a top-10 pick.

Turner was involved in a car accident following his junior season in 1981 that left him paralyzed. Knight suggested the Celtics draft Turner as a compassionate gesture, as Turner was in the middle of an arduous recovery.

The Celtics drafted Turner a few weeks later, selecting him with the 225th and final pick of the draft. (NBA drafts were 10 rounds in those days.) Turner jokingly asked Auerbach, “When do I report for a tryout?”

Auerbach even sent Turner honorary championship watches in 1984 and 1986.

Stevens had a strong bond with Knight. In his sixth game as a Division 1 head coach, Stevens faced off against Knight as Butler opposed Knight’s Texas Tech in the final of the 2007 Great Alaska Shootout. Butler prevailed, 81-71.

“I really sat down and talked to him there,” Stevens recalled. “He was so kind to our whole staff. He took the time to say what he appreciated about our team, and we were a bunch of coaches in our early 30s. But we were from Indiana and he knew it. I think he recognized he was the person we all looked up to. I always held that as a special, cherished memory of getting a chance to coach against him.

“We had a bunch of seniors on that team and a lot of those kids were from Indiana, too. I think he appreciated those kids. A lot of those kids had grown up with Coach Knight at Indiana, so they felt the same way we [coaches] did.”

Knight was notoriously hard on his players and had a few controversial incidents during his Indiana tenure. But many former players were loyal to Knight and offered support when he finally returned to Indiana in February 2020, 20 years after his firing.

“I just know a lot of people that played for him and they all have this great bond,” Stevens said. “I always say I probably would have loved to have played there and would have walked down there [to Bloomington] to play there, but I probably wouldn’t have lasted very long. I have great appreciation for the impact he had on all of us.”

Stevens was also given the responsibility of introducing a retired Knight prior to a speaking engagement at Butler in 2012. Knight nudged Stevens and told him to keep the intro brief. And he meant it.

“I thought he was giving a good-natured ribbing and I’m probably halfway through my introduction and I feel this paw on my back and it’s like, uh-oh, I’d better hurry this thing up.,” said Stevens. “He was ready for the introduction to be done so he could talk.”

Stevens said he was impacted by the Indiana teams of the Knight era. And he formed a friendship with Knight’s son, Pat, over the years

“I think we all go through phases where we are thankful for what built our passion for whatever we are doing,” Stevens said.

Legendary Indiana men's basketball coach Bob Knight died Wednesday at age 83. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

IN A BETTER PLACE

Harsh words

from Harden

James Harden made it clear he did not support Doc Rivers as 76ers coach, not endorsing his return after the Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Celtics. Rivers was fired and has since said he wasn’t given a full opportunity to implement his system and culture because of injuries and Harden’s inconsistency.

Harden, now with the Clippers, is hoping to erase the stigma that he’s a player who only cares about his own stats and the night life. The Clippers are taking a calculated risk inserting Harden into their team concept with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

Harden said the reputation of him as not a team player is false.

“I can fit in with anybody and make a championship run work,” he said. “I think all of us are on the same page where the individual stats and all those things are past us, and we all got one goal and everybody knows that for me it’s just going out there and finding the best way to contribute to this team.”

Harden didn’t take much accountability for his unsuccessful stints in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. He demanded the Nets trade him after Kyrie Irving’s issues began impacting the team. In Philadelphia, he claimed he was lied to by general manager Daryl Morey, who convinced Harden to opt into his contract to facilitate a trade. The 76ers never offered Harden a long-term extension.

“The first [situation], injuries happened, and the last situation was the business side of it. Out of my control,” Harden said. “If you’re talking about strictly basketball, we definitely have an opportunity [to win a championship]. When you talk about other things that you can’t control, hopefully none of those things happen and you can just focus on basketball.”

The situation with the 76ers was perplexing. Harden did take a pay cut so the 76ers could bring in buddy P.J. Tucker, but Harden claims the club promised him a maximum extension and instead asked him to opt into the final year of his contract for a potential trade.

“Whatever people talk about and say, I just want to win at the highest level,” said Harden. “Taking less money and sacrificing a role, that’s not talked about. What’s talked about is the other [expletive]. The front office [in Philadelphia] didn’t want me. It’s that simple. Being in Philly, knowing I could do more, but if you want me to be honest, being on a leash. For us to get to where we want to get to, I was going to have to play my best by scoring and facilitating the basketball, and Joel [Embiid], as well. And I never really had that opportunity.”

ETC.

Not all going

as expected

The NBA season is two weeks old and already there are teams rising or sinking. There are stars in the making and those who have yet to make an expected impact. Let’s look at the top five surprises and duds:

Surprises

Victory Wembanyama, Spurs — We know he has the makings of a star, but we didn’t expect this process to begin immediately. The 7-foot-4-inch wunderkind has looked like not only a Rookie of the Year lock but an All-Star and All-NBA candidate through five games. Wembanyama is averaging 20.6 points, 8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots, and 1.4 steals in just 29 minutes per game. He took over the fourth quarter Thursday as the Spurs beat the heavily favored Suns for the second time in three days. He outplayed the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker down the stretch and his transition to the league has been smooth and rather stunning. The NBA has been seeking another face to see worldwide and he has fallen into its lap. League executives in New York couldn’t be more excited about Wembanyama’s development.

Dallas Mavericks — A team not picked to finish in the top four in the Western Conference is off to a 4-0 start, averaging 122.5 points per game, third in the NBA behind the Celtics and Hawks. Two of Dallas’s wins came without Kyrie Irving, who was out with foot issues. Luka Doncic, who reported to training camp in shape and primed for a MVP-caliber season, has emerged as one of the top five players in the league. Through four games, he’s averaging 33.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and is shooting 51 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a pleasant surprise off the bench, averaging 20.3 points in 29 minutes. The Mavericks have a top-heavy roster with Doncic and Irving but also some quality complements led by Grant Williams and Derrick Jones Jr.

Cam Thomas, Nets — Remember when Thomas was dropping 40 points in meaningless games with the green light? Well, he’s now dropping 30 points in meaningful games as part of the rotation. Thomas is averaging 28 points per game as Brooklyn attempts to move forward without its previous stars, Durant, James Harden, and Irving. Thomas is only 22 and is emerging as a franchise cornerstone.

Golden State Warriors — After a season-opening loss to the Suns, the Warriors have won four straight, including impressive victories over the Kings (twice), Pelicans, and Rockets. Stephen Curry is averaging 31 points in just 32 minutes per game and is shooting 45.9 percent from the 3-point line. The Chris Paul experiment is working. He’s leading the club with 8.2 assists in 30 minutes per game and has helped galvanize the bench with the return of Draymond Green to the starting lineup.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers — Celtics fans watched as he almost helped the 76ers win the Eastern Conference semifinal series with his scoring prowess. Without Harden, Maxey has developed as expected, averaging 27.3 points for a revived team that can move forward without the Harden situation hovering. Maxey, who turned 23 Saturday, is shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line and has emerged as that reliable second scorer behind Joel Embiid.

Duds

Memphis Grizzlies — A team expected to compete for the Western Conference crown has started 0-5 start and is last in the league in point differential at minus-11.4. Injuries haven’t helped. Steven Adams is out for the season after knee surgery and Brandon Clarke has yet to return from a torn Achilles’. Superstar Ja Morant will miss the first 25 games because of a league suspension, and while Desmond Bane has taken a step forward as the leading scorer, the Grizzlies are 23rd in scoring, 23rd in 3-point percentage, and 29th in field goal percentage. Marcus Smart has been solid offensively (16 points per game) in attempting a career-high 12 shots. But he’s been a step slow defensively and the Grizzlies are 24th in points allowed. In other words, they aren’t scoring consistently or stopping anybody.

Miami Heat — We expect the Heat to figure out a way to be a thorn to the Celtics in the playoffs, but they are on a four-game losing streak and dealing with injuries. Caleb Martin, perhaps Miami’s best player during the Eastern Conference finals, has yet to play this season because of knee issues. Jimmy Butler is 34 and off to a slow start, while veterans such as Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry aren’t producing at their normal clip. The Heat will get things together, but they are falling behind fast in the East.

Houston Rockets — It’s not that the Rockets were expected to compete for a playoff spot, but they were supposed to be more competitive under Ime Udoka. They began the season by losing by 30 at Orlando, and also lost to the Spurs and Warriors. Houston is going to need more production from Jalen Green, considered an All-Star candidate entering the season, and Fred VanVleet, who signed a three year, $130 million deal to become the team’s veteran presence.

Julius Randle, Knicks — The power forward is off to a ghastly start, averaging 13.2 points (12 fewer than last season) and 27.6 percent shooting. The Knicks need premium Randle along with Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett to compete in the Eastern Conference. Randle began the season by missing 17 of 22 shots against the Celtics and he was 8 for 29 in the previous two games entering Friday’s In-Season Tournament opener against the Bucks.

Jordan Poole, Wizards — He was a vogue pick to lead the NBA in scoring because he would get the full green light for the rebuilding Wizards, but he has been abysmal. He’s averaging 17.3 points on 38.5 percent shooting and 24.1 percent from the 3-point line. Poole’s shooting discipline has never been strong and he’s been chucking up shots. When Washington was behind by 20 at Atlanta, he tried throwing an alley-oop off the glass to Kyle Kuzma. That didn’t sit well with his coaches.

Layups

The coaching hot seats are beginning to develop and the first to go could be Chicago’s Billy Donovan, whose team is 2-3 with losses to the Thunder, Pistons, and Mavericks. It’s not that the Bulls are terrible, but they are a franchise in desperate need of new direction. The Big Three of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan have underperformed and there appears to be no road to anything besides mediocrity. Chicago has lacked a proven point guard with Lonzo Ball missing nearly two years because of knee issues. The club could move LaVine before the trade deadline. He has been frustrated with his role and lack of team success. The Bulls signed Vucevic to a contract extension in the offseason, but his value around the league has lowered. DeRozan is 34 and may not be the game-changing player of his prime . . . Williams is off to a sparkling start with the Mavericks, cemented a starting spot at power forward with 25-points in Wednesday’s win over the Bulls. Williams is playing strong defense and being allowed to take the open jumper. Williams was in the Celtics’ doghouse after inconsistent play and the club did not want to dive deep into the luxury tax by signing him to a long-term extension. The Portland tenures of Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams are progressing after their trade from the Celtics. Brogdon has assumed the sixth-man role he held in Boston and has been integral in surprising wins at Toronto and Detroit. Brogdon is tied for second on the club in scoring to Shaedon Sharpe, averaging 18.2 points in 27 minutes. Robert Williams is coming off the bench and averaging 7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 22 minutes. The Trail Blazers have avoided starting Williams alongside Deandre Ayton as was anticipated . . . Blessings and farewell to the great Walter Davis, the former University of North Carolina star who was a six-time All-Star with the Suns. Davis scored more than 19,000 points and along with players such as Alex English, Marques Johnson, and Andrew Toney, went underappreciated because they were in the pre-Michael Jordan era when the NBA dealt with image and marketing issues. The NBA before Jordan was far more than Magic, Larry, and Dr. J. There were great players who never got the recognition they deserved.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.