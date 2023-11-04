Bruins at Red Wings: Boston is back on the road for an Original Six matchup

The Bs are in Detroit to take on the Red Wings, whose 40 goals are the most in the Atlantic Division. Detroit is coming off a shutout loss to Florida on Monday.

Even with Charlie McAvoy’s suspension — which he intends to appeal — plus injuries to Milan Lucic, Jakub Lauko, and Derek Forbort, the Bruins maintained their unbeaten start Thursday with a shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins came away with a 4-1 home win over the Red Wings one week ago in the teams’ first matchup of the season, as David Pastrnak collected two goals and an assist while Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. The Bruins are now 9-0-1, their best start in franchise history.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m., and the game will be available on NESN.

Here’s your preview.

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -145. Over/under: 6.0.

Bruins

Season record: 9-0-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 2-8

Last 10 games: 9-0-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 2-8

Red Wings

Season record: 6-4-1. vs. spread: 7-4. Over/under: 7-4

Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 6-4

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 31, Detroit 40

Goals allowed: Boston 16, Detroit 33

Power play: Boston 15.6%, Detroit 28.6%

Penalty minutes: Boston 101, Detroit 113

Penalty kill: Boston 97.4%, Detroit 83.3%

Faceoffs won: Boston 50.8%, Detroit 49.7%

Stat of the day: David Pastrnak, known mostly as a prolific scorer, is the team’s current leader in hits with 18.

Notes: McAvoy, who also scored against the Red Wings, will serve the second contest of a four-game suspension on Saturday. He was penalized by the league for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. ... Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort were absent from Friday’s practice, with Montgomery noting that it was just maintenance for Marchand. Forbort is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. ... The Red Wings were 0-for-5 on the power play Thursday after opening the season with 11 power-play goals across their first seven games. ... In the 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs, Boston squandered a 2-0 advantage by allowing a pair of goals in the second period. During the shootout, Jeremy Swayman didn’t allow a goal while Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each converted their attempts. ... Alex DeBrincat had a league-high nine goals and 13 points after the first seven games, but he hasn’t recorded a point in the last four games, three of which the Wings have lost.

