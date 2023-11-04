Bruins coach Jim Montgomery tinkers with lines in attempt to control rookie Matt Poitras’s minutes

In part, the moves were made, Montgomery explained, because “it allows me to kind of control Poitras’s minutes against other teams that might be looking to go against Pasta.”

Pavel Zacha shifted back to his more customary spot, from left wing to center, and rode with veterans James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak as the Bruins carried a 9-0-1 record into the matchup with the Red Wings.

DETROIT — Ten games into the season, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery continued to tinker with his lines Saturday night, shifting promising rookie pivot Matt Poitras off No. 1 center duty to a new trio between wingers Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic .

The strategy, shaped around the Red Wings having the home team’s privilege to make the last line change, had Montgomery anticipating Detroit coach Derek Lalonde could roll out his best/heaviest checkers in an attempt to neutralize the high-scoring Pastrnak.

In theory, getting Poitras off the big line could loosen the rookie’s load, get him away from heavy minutes delivered by the Red Wings’ best checkers.

Poitras, 19, began the night without a point in his last three games. He’ll have more of those lulls, some no doubt longer, but it had to factor into Montgomery’s thinking. It’s a big lift for a teen just to make it into the NHL, never mind be the center for Pastrnak, one of the game’s elite scorers, who last season became the club’s first 60-goal scorer since Phil Esposito.

The Ducks have a potential franchise player in rookie Leo Carlsson, and they have opted to give the slick 6-foot-3-inch center roughly a game off each week in the early going. Management and coaching staff prefer that he gets rest and some extra time in the weight room in order to remain fresh and build strength for the second half of the season.

The Bruins could consider doing the same with Poitras, though league finances make that strategy difficult for the many teams, Bruins included, who are tight to the salary cap.

The Ducks, per puckpedia.com, have more than $8 million in cap space and have the financial flexibility to move Carlsson in and out of the lineup. The Bruins, meanwhile, operated some $2.5 million over the cap prior to adjustments via the injured reserve list that pulled them back under the $83.5 million max.

“With the salary cap,” noted Montgomery, “it’s hard to have one of your most creative players miss games for load management, you know?”

In that spirit, Montgomery said he prefers to find Poitras other ways to back off, be it with maintenance days (off skates) or, like here, placed into lineup situations that theoretically carry less of a grind factor.

“We’ll try to do it in a more selected [way],” noted Montgomery. “Optional skates where we’ll tell him to take the option — that’s the recovery process. You know, he’s young, and they don’t have the facilities nor people with the expertise to work with him in junior hockey that we do here.”

Poitras played in his 10th NHL game Thursday, a 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs, which triggered the first year of his entry-level contract. Had he gone back to junior (OHL Guelph) prior to the 10-game threshold, the Bruins might have saved some money, and maintained more contract control.

Instead, they kept Poitras with the varsity, first and foremost because he made a positive impact in games, but also because they have more hands-on control over his development.

“We want to help him . . . like everyone hits a wall,” noted Montgomery. “It doesn’t matter where you are. The schedule gets dense and your body has to recover on its own. But he doesn’t know that yet, especially with the travel, so, like a lot of young guys, you know, you feel great every day when you are 19 years old. You don’t have many off days, but it does catch up to you.”

Poitras entered Saturday night with a 3-2–5 production line. He last picked up a point with an assist vs. the Ducks on Oct. 26.

Lindholm still looking

Hampus Lindholm, the Bruins’ top producing defenseman last season with 53 points, entered the night still in search of his first.

Asked if the 0-0–0 line bothers Lindholm, even if he is a defenseman, Montgomery said, “It gets to every player — it’s human nature, you know? Especially a player who’s as demanding of expectations as he is. I think that’s why he is so good.”

As of Saturday morning, Lindholm ranked 15th among NHL defensemen in average ice time (24:25). A total 85 showed average TOI of 20 minutes or greater, and only five others had yet to pick up a point: 21. Adam Larsson, Seattle (24:14); 48. Rasmus Sandin, Washington (22:11); 56. Torey Krug, St. Louis (21:20); 59. Alexander Romanov, NY Islanders (21:17); 77. Kyle Burroughs, San Jose (20:18).

“He’s an elite player,” said Montgomery, continuing to praise Lindholm. “He impacts the game. He leads us in scoring chances from the back end. It’s just a matter of time before it goes in, and when it goes in it goes in in bunches.”

Everyone in the league is “kind of streaky,” said Montgomery, “unless you are Pastrnak, [Connor] McDavid, [Alex] Ovechkin, a select few.”

Montgomery said he has told Lindholm not to overcomplicate or overthink the issue.

“Trust your instincts,” Montgomery said, “because you are helping us win hockey games. Like his impact on the defensive end is so underrated. He kills plays, ends plays, and we’re going the other way — that is the strength of his game. He has the ability to finish plays, too, which is an added bonus.”

Bruins defensemen produced a line of 3-14–17 in the first 10 games, which projects to 139 points for the season. It would be sizable drop from last season’s 39-166–205

Ullmark gets the start

Linus Ullmark (4-0-1, 1.77, .939) began the night in net for the Bruins. Partner Jeremy Swayman (5-0-0, 1.38, .954) is slated for Monday night’s trip wrapup in Dallas . . . Through the first 10 games, the Bruins five times prevented their opponents from ever working with a lead. The totals: Bruins, 267:18; opponents, 66:16. The Bruins only once (Oct. 30 vs. Florida) ended the night with no lead time. However, they won that one in overtime, 3-2 . . . Derek Forbort, who sat out Thursday’s win with an unspecified injury, is on the trip but was not back in the lineup. The injured left home: Matt Grzelcyk, Milan Lucic, and Jakub Lauko. None of them will join the club in Big D . . . Charlie McAvoy, also back in Boston, served game No. 2 of his four-game suspension for his head hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He will make his return Saturday night in Montreal . . . Kevin Shattenkirk (0-1–1) moved into McAvoy’s point spot on the first power-play unit, with van Riemsdyk at net front, Zacha the bumper, and Brad Marchand and Pastrnak on the flanks.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.