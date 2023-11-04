Bruins’ hot start to season comes to an end as Red Wings erase early two-goal deficit

Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp, and David Perron scored in a span of just under four minutes in the third period, rubbing out the Bruins’ one-goal lead and rolling to their seventh win.

The Bruins, without a regulation loss all season, frittered away their near-perfect start to the season, watching a 3-2 lead turn into a 5-4 loss Saturday night to the Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The loss, their first in regulation, dropped the Bruins to 9-1-1. The Black and Gold gave up a pair of power-play goals and blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2. They return to work Monday night in Dallas vs. the Stars.

After falling into the 5-3 deficit, the Bruins chipped within a goal on David Pastrnak’s power-play strike (goal No. 9) with 5:43 remaining in regulation.

Larkin’s goal, the 3-3 equalizer, came with 6:50 gone in the third. The speedster gained a step on defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and finished with a wrister from low in the left-wing circle.

Only 2:06 later, Perron potted the go-ahead goal and then Copp canned the fifth goal at 10:34.

The Bruins carried a 3-2 lead into the third period, but not without first blowing a 2-0 lead for the second game in a row.

After James van Riemsdyk and Matt Poitras built the two-goal margin halfway through the first, the Red Wings countered with a strike by Lucas Raymond later in the first and then a 2-2 equalizer by Jake Walman — a bullet one-time slapper — midway through the second.

But with 6:19 to go in the middle period, Charlie Coyle booted the Bruins back in front, finishing with an easy forehand tap from short range after Jake DeBrusk fed him a slick pass to an open spot low in the right-wing circle.

After taking the 2-0 lead midway through the first, the Bruins managed only eight shots on net for the next 30 minutes (while the Wings pelted Linus Ullmark with 24 shots over the same stretch). Two nights earlier, in Boston, the Bruins built a 2-0 lead before the Maple Leafs knotted it and ultimately forced overtime. The Bruins pocketed the win in that one via the shootout.

Van Riemsdyk and Poitrasclicked for their fourth goals of the season in the opening 10 minutes of the game, the Bruins building a 12-6 shot lead in the process. The Red Wings were slow to get their game in gear.

But the rest of the period belonged to the Winged Wheels, who outshot the Bruins, 8-0, over the remainder of the period and cut the lead in half with a Raymond power-play strike at 16:20.

The Bruins, with the top-rated penalty kill in the Original 32, had not given up a power-play goal since Oct. 21 in Los Angeles, their fourth game of the season. They were a perfect 20 for 20 on the kill over the ensuing six games.

But with one of their best penalty killers (Brandon Carlo/interference) in the penalty box, the Bruins allowed unfettered passing lanes in their defensive end. That left Raymond, Detroit’s No. 1 right winger, set up low in the right-wing circle for an easy snipe on net, beating Ullmark to the short side.

The scoring opened at 5:21 when van Riemsdyk made an easy backhand tuck at the left post after goalie Ville Husso muffed a save on David Pastrnak. A Pavel Zacha faceoff win set up Pastrnak’s quick shot, which Husso appeared to handle. But the puck squibbed free and van Riemsdyk, his deft touch around the net among his best assets, slid it in for the go-ahead goal.

Poitras, moved down in the order, allowing van Riemsdyk to move up to the first line, helped his own cause on the 2-0 lead. The rookie first aided Kevin Shattenkirk in keeping the puck in at the blue line, then dropped into the slot to receive Shattenkirk’s forward relay. The Red Wings lost track of Poitras in the shuffle, leaving the 19-year-old to continue to the net and finish with a Rick Middleton-like shake and tuck to make it 2-0.

The Bruins left the second period with the 3-2 lead, having led for a 30:57 of the first 40 minutes.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.