Celtics at Nets: Can Boston’s offense stay hot against Brooklyn?

When the Celtics return to the floor on Saturday night, the intrigue will revolve around how their offense follows one of the most historic showings in team history: a 155-point night against the Pacers on Wednesday.

The Celtics travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, who are riding a three-game win streak and hoping their defense can make enough plays to stop the unbeaten Celtics from putting up more big offensive numbers.

The Nets followed up a 109-105 win in Miami on Wednesday with a 109-107 victory in Chicago on Friday, their fourth game decided by five points or fewer. It also was Brooklyn’s first game in East Group C of the NBA’s in-season tournament, which continues with a visit to Boston on Friday.