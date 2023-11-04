Celtics at Nets: Can Boston’s offense stay hot against Brooklyn?

When the Celtics return to the floor on Saturday night, the intrigue will revolve around how their offense follows one of the most historic showings in team history: a 155-point night against the Pacers on Wednesday.
The Celtics travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, who are riding a three-game win streak and hoping their defense can make enough plays to stop the unbeaten Celtics from putting up more big offensive numbers.
The Nets followed up a 109-105 win in Miami on Wednesday with a 109-107 victory in Chicago on Friday, their fourth game decided by five points or fewer. It also was Brooklyn’s first game in East Group C of the NBA’s in-season tournament, which continues with a visit to Boston on Friday.
Advertisement
Saturday’s game tips off at 8 p.m. from the Barclays Center. Here’s your preview.
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
TV, radio: NBCSB, Rock 92.9 FM
Line: Boston -9. Over/under: 229.0.
Celtics
Season record: 4-0. vs. spread: 2-1, 1 push. Over/under: 3-1
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-5, 1 push. Over/under: 5-5
Nets
Season record: 3-2. vs. spread: 5-0. Over/under: 3-2
Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 5-4, 1 push. Over/under: 5-5
Team Statistics
Points per game: Boston 127.0, Brooklyn 116.8
Points allowed per game: Boston 106.5, Brooklyn 114.4
Field goal percentage: Boston .507, Brooklyn .492
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .425, Brooklyn .471
3-point percentage: Boston .404, Brooklyn .413
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .340, Brooklyn .364
Stat of the day: In the Celtics’ historic win over Indiana on Wednesday, 13 Boston players saw playing time, and all of them scored.
Notes: The Celtics are 4-0 for the first time since starting the 2009-10 season with six straight wins, and they have seen their point total increase each game. After posting wins over the Knicks, Heat, and Wizards, the Celtics started hot and rolled to a 155-104 home victory over the Pacers on Wednesday. ... Also in Wednesday’s game, the Celtics shot a blistering 76.2 percent (16 of 21) in the opening quarter while hitting 8 of 10 3-point attempts. They had 75 points by halftime for the second straight contest. ... The Nets are returning home to play 11 of their next 14 games. They just completed a four-game road trip by winning the final three contests, against the Hornets, Heat, and Bulls. ... The Nets played a fourth straight game without Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain), and he is unlikely to play on Saturday. ... The Celtics, including their four-game sweep of the Nets in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs, have won 10 of the teams’ past 11 meetings.
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.