Dick Drago, staple of Red Sox pitching staff in 1970s, dies at 78

Dick Drago, who pitched for the Red Sox in the 1970s, died Thursday at age 78.

Drago, who spent five years with the club from 1974-1975 and 1978-1980, compiled a 30-29 record and 3.55 ERA over 206 games with Boston. He registered nine complete games, 41 saves, and struck out 305 batters.

The Red Sox expressed their condolences Saturday afternoon, referring to him as “a staple” of the staff and a “beloved teammate.”