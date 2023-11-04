Dick Drago, staple of Red Sox pitching staff in 1970s, dies at 78

Dick Drago, who pitched for the Red Sox in the 1970s, died Thursday at age 78.
Drago, who spent five years with the club from 1974-1975 and 1978-1980, compiled a 30-29 record and 3.55 ERA over 206 games with Boston. He registered nine complete games, 41 saves, and struck out 305 batters.
The Red Sox expressed their condolences Saturday afternoon, referring to him as “a staple” of the staff and a “beloved teammate.”
Drago, also known as “The Dragon,” registered the final out of the 1975 American League Championship Series to help the Red Sox clinch the pennant.
We’re saddened by the passing of Dick Drago, a staple of the 70’s Red Sox pitching staff and a beloved teammate.— Red Sox (@RedSox) November 4, 2023
We extend our sympathies to the Drago family. pic.twitter.com/CVrnMWkDH7
The Kansas City Royals also shared their sorrow for Drago, who was a member of the franchise’s inaugural team in 1969.
Advertisement
In 1976, Drago surrendered the final home run of Hank Aaron’s career, No. 755, in front of a crowd of more than 10,000.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.