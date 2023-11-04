Harvard remains atop the Ivy League behind two TDs apiece from Jaden Craig and Shane McLaughlin

First, quarterback Jaden Craig found tight end Tim Dowd wide-open for an 83-yard catch-and-run for the game’s first touchdown. After a quick three-and-out, safety Kaleb Moody blocked Columbia’s punt and returned it 10 yards for the score.

Two plays mere minutes apart in the first quarter set Harvard on its way Saturday.

Harvard junior Shane McLaughlin, shown here against Holy Cross, tallied two rushing scores against Columbia Saturday to increase his season total to six.

The quick 14-point jolt gave the Crimson, ranked No. 19 in the FCS Coaches Poll, the early boost they needed to see off Columbia, 38-24, at Wien Stadium.

“Offensively, probably one of our better performances,” Harvard coach Tim Murphy said of the program’s 900th win. “We talked about the importance of being balanced offensively, and we did that today.”

The Crimson (7-1, 4-1 Ivy) burst out to a 38-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter after Craig rushed for a one-yard score. It allowed the Crimson to play their backups the rest of the way and give their starters some needed rest before the final two weeks of the regular season as they attempt to stay alone in first place in the league.

“It wasn’t a pretty ending, but for the first team to come out [the way they did] on defense — it all starts with defense — and only give up one touchdown … [It was] a really good win today,” Murphy said.

Junior Shane McLaughlin rushed for a pair of scores and finished with 89 yards on the ground. Dowd corralled three passes for a game-high 123 yards and a touchdown.

Craig was the star of the show, making his first career start (he entered last week’s 17-9 victory against Dartmouth in the second quarter) in place of the injured Charles DePrima. The sophomore finished 13-of-18 passing with 264 yards and a touchdown. He added 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Craig led the game-winning touchdown drive against Dartmouth. The matchup against Columbia (2-6, 0-5) featured a more free-flowing offense, allowing Craig to show off his abilities.

The Crimson host Penn (6-2, 3-2) next Saturday at Harvard Stadium.