Holy Cross rallies from 14 point deficit to beat Lehigh thanks to big game from Jordan Fuller

Fuller finished with a career high 228 rushing yards and his third-quarter rushing touchdown — his second of the day — put the Crusaders ahead for good. A pair of long drives in the fourth quarter allowed Holy Cross to run out the clock on Lehigh, 28-24, Saturday afternoon at Goodman Stadium.

Without star quarterback Matthew Sluka and linebacker Jacob Dobbs, it was running back Jordan Fuller who stepped up again for Holy Cross.

Holy Cross’ Jordan Fuller, seen here running against Harvard on Sept. 30, put Holy Cross ahead for good in their victory against Lehigh.

“Any time you can get a road conference win, it’s a big deal,” Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney said. “These guys I felt played really, really well … At the very end, when we needed to close it out, we were able to do it.”

Backup quarterback Joe Pesansky — starting in place of Sluka for the second-straight week — threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jalen Coker (98 yards on four catches).

The Crusaders (6-3, 4-1 Patriot) trailed by 14 points early in the first quarter after a fumble by Jordan Forrest put the Mountain Hawks (2-7, 1-3 Patriot) in strong field position, which they capitalized on with Brayten Silbor and Eric Johnson’s second touchdown connection of the game.

But with three long touchdowns in the second quarter, the Crusaders responded. First, Fuller rumbled in from 53 yards out. After a Terrence Spence interception, Pesansky found Coker for a 34-yard strike. Lehigh regained the lead with a Luke Yoder touchdown run, but Pesansky and Coker connected for a second score — this time from 49 yards out.

“Taking the top off the defense early with Jalen made those safeties back up and didn’t allow them to crowd the box too much, and let us run the ball pretty effectively,” Fuller said. “It was a total offensive effort there.”

After Lehigh reclaimed the lead with a field goal, Fuller rushed for 55 yards on the ensuing drive and finished it off with the go-ahead score.

“Starting off [down] 14-0 is never an easy thing to do, but I think everybody still believed,” Chesney said. “Everybody was ready to respond, they were ready to compete, and they were able to do that throughout the game.”

The Crusaders returned to the top of the Patriot League after Lafayette’s loss to Colgate on Saturday. They visit Army (2-6) next Saturday.