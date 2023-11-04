Jayson Tatum proved his star power with his clutch play in the Celtics’ victory over the Nets

Tatum became the youngest Celtics player to reach 10,000 points when he completed a 3-point play in the first half, giving him 16 points. The seventh-year player finished with 32 points, including six 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds.

Fully aware he was near a career milestone and the Celtics needing second-half scoring to fight off the relentless Brooklyn Nets, Tatum took over in key stretches of the fourth quarter, scoring consecutive buckets to give Boston breathing room as it remained undefeated with a 124-114 win Saturday at Barclays Center.

NEW YORK — There are going to be nights, despite the offensive additions and revamped lineup with five bona fide weapons, that Jayson Tatum is going to have to save the Celtics.

Jrue Holiday added 10 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists as Boston remained the league’s only undefeated team. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown struggled most of the night but rallied for some late buckets and tallied 23.

The Nets, filled with a bunch of castoffs from other clubs, pushed the Celtics deep into the fourth quarter. Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 27 but the Celtics were able to get some key defensive stops down the stretch, pulling away after the Nets who had clawed to within 99-97 with 7 minutes, 13 seconds left.

After Luke Kornet scored a layup, Tatum followed with a pair of buckets, including muscling to the hoop for a tough layup. Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn thought Tatum pushed off on the drive and was called for the technical. The Celtics were up 11 after the barrage.

The pesky Nets didn’t relent after the Celtics took control in the first half. They began the third period with three 3-pointers in the first two minutes to slice a 12-point deficit to 3 and the Celtics couldn’t pull away for the remainder of the night.

After averaging 26.3 points in his previous three games, Jaylen Brown struggled from the field, missing 12 of his 17 shots through three periods, six of those 3-pointers. The Celtics offense began sputtering, allowing the Nets to rally to cut their lead to 91-88 after three periods.

Jayson Tatum, who scored 21 in the first half, managed 2 points in the period. And Boston had trouble corralling bowling-ball guard Thomas, who constantly worked his way into his scoring sports, and led Brooklyn with 22 points entering the fourth quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie, who had been hard on the Celtics in recent years, added 17, including a pair of threes in that third quarter run.

The Nets matched the Celtics basket for basket into the early second period, even taking a 41-36 lead following a 3-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith, but the Celtics took Brooklyn’s shot and responded with haymakers of their own.

The league’s No. 1 scoring team scored 34 points in the final 9 minutes, 15 seconds of the period, led by Tatum, who entered Saturday 16 points from the 10,000 mark for his career. The run began with two layups from Luke Kornet, who slid into the backup center role with Al Horford in the starting lineup.

Tatum scored 13 points in a 34-17 half-ending run, including a contested layup and free throw for his 10,000th point. He added a pair of free throws and then a swished 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 70-58 Celtics lead.

The Nets ran out of artillery in the second period, missing 17 of 24 shots. They were able to stay close by getting to the free throw line, including six attempts from backup center Day’Ron Sharpe.

Holiday has taken a back seat offensively since joining the Celtics but he responded with his best offensive half of the season with 10 points along with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Thomas led Brooklyn with 14 points but it required 12 shots. Mikal Bridges was limited to 2 points in 18 minutes.

The Celtics appeared to be in control early but the Nets countered with reserve Lonnie Walker IV, who helped rally from a 9-point deficit with 9 points in a five-minute stretch. Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn dug deep into his bench with injuries to Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton. Little used Sharpe added to buckets, including a dunk on Porzingis, to help Brooklyn even the game at 34 after the opening period.

Other observations:

▪ Opposing teams are going small against the Celtics, and in the Nets case it was because of a lack of bigs. With Nic Claxton out with a sprained ankle, Brooklyn assigned Dorian Finney-Smith to play center and Porzingis went right at him on the opening possession. That opened up the floor for Tatum, who scored 8 consecutive points as the Celtics raced to an early 12-5 lead.

▪ Oshae Brissett has struggled with his 3-point shooting in the early season but he knocked down his first corner three of the game. Brissett is going to get open looks with defenses focusing on higher regarded scorers.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.