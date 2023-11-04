Lawrence’s Greg Desrosiers Jr. helps power UMass to historic victory over Merrimack

UMass won back-to-back games for the first time since 2018, defeating Merrimack, 31-21, Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 14,672 that was the largest at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in seven years. The nonconference game also marked the first home victory of the season for the Minutemen (3-7).

Greg Desrosiers Jr., a Lawrence native facing the Warriors from neighboring North Andover, rushed for career bests in yards (162) and touchdowns (3) on 10 carries. The sophomore’s 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter helped give the Minutemen a 14-7 lead they would not relinquish.

Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams finished with 88 yards to become the second UMass player to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards (1,014) in its FBS era.