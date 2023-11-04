Lawrence’s Greg Desrosiers Jr. helps power UMass to historic victory over Merrimack

UMass won back-to-back games for the first time since 2018, defeating Merrimack, 31-21, Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 14,672 that was the largest at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in seven years. The nonconference game also marked the first home victory of the season for the Minutemen (3-7).
Greg Desrosiers Jr., a Lawrence native facing the Warriors from neighboring North Andover, rushed for career bests in yards (162) and touchdowns (3) on 10 carries. The sophomore’s 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter helped give the Minutemen a 14-7 lead they would not relinquish.
Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams finished with 88 yards to become the second UMass player to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards (1,014) in its FBS era.
Merrimack, a FCS program that dropped to 4-5, scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run by quarterback Anthony Malakai, who set up the score with a 32-yard pass to Jalen McDonald.
The Minutemen tied the game on their next drive after Taisun Phommachanh threw a 11-yard touchdown to George Johnson III with 2:04 left in the first quarter.
Cameron Carson’s 39-yard field goal was the only score in the third quarter, pushing UMass’ lead to 17-7.
Desrosiers ripped off touchdown runs of 57 and 46 yards in the fourth quarter to help open up a 31-7 advantage.
After the Belmont Hill graduate’s last score, Donovan Wadley returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards with 7:56 remaining. LJ Robinson closed out the scoring for the Warriors with a 33-yard touchdown catch from Jelani Mason. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. rushed 20 times for 75 yards.
UMass travels to Liberty next Saturday, while Merrimack hosts Central Connecticut at Duane Stadium.