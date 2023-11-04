Nate Eovaldi’s dominance was just one thing on display during Major League Baseball’s postseason

“His focus is incredible,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Everything that goes on in the postseason, he puts it aside and works through the game.”

▪ Nate Eovaldi was 5-0 with a 2.95 earned run average in six postseason starts with Texas winning all six games. Corey Seager was a deserving choice for Most Valuable Player of the World Series, but the Rangers don’t win without Eovaldi.

Eovaldi is 9-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 17 playoff appearances, with the Red Sox and Rangers winning 14 of those games. In 12 starts, Eovaldi is 9-2 with a 2.73 ERA.

Eovaldi is one of 26 pitchers with at least 75 innings in the postseason this century. He’s ninth in wins, 10th in ERA, and eighth in WHIP.

In short, he’s one of the best postseason pitchers of his time and at 33, he could continue adding to his accomplishments. Rangers players spoke several times about the influence he had on the team from the start of spring training.

▪ Arizona is positioned to make the postseason a regular thing. Corbin Carroll has MVP-type qualities as a player and person, and there’s rotation depth with Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt, who had a 3.27 ERA in five postseason starts.

General manager Mike Hazen has the organization going in the right direction and the perfect manager in Torey Lovullo.

“You just never want it to stop,” Lovullo said after the World Series. “It’s like your favorite roller coaster that you never want to get off of. And you want to be the last team standing. You want to be in the middle of a pile and have everybody pile on top of you. That’s the best feeling in the world.

“Some have been there, and we’re going to continue to climb that mountain. Once we get there, we want to stay there for a long time.”

▪ The Hall of Fame collected items from both teams for its Autumn Glory exhibit that will open in a few weeks. There were the usual gloves, spikes, bats, and other pieces of equipment. But two pieces stood out.

The Hall got a luggage tag from Texas lefthander Will Smith, who won three consecutive World Series with the Braves (2021), Astros (2022), and Rangers. The tag also commemorates Texas having an 11-0 record on the road in the postseason.

Bochy donated his cap, which is notable because he wears a size 8⅛ that is believed to be the biggest in the game.

▪ Bochy is the third manager to win a World Series in both leagues, joining Sparky Anderson (1975-76 Reds; 1984 Tigers) and Tony La Russa (1989 Athletics; 2006 and 2011 Cardinals).

Bochy is 57-37 in postseason games, 16-9 in the World Series.

He relied on his instincts in Game 5, staying with Josh Sborz to finish the game instead of adhering with the plan and using closer Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning. He saw Sborz was throwing strikes and overwhelming hitters.

▪ With Texas winning, Colorado, Milwaukee, San Diego, Seattle, and Tampa Bay are the only franchises without a championship.

The Mariners are the only team never to win a pennant. The Brewers (1982) and Padres (1998) have, but it has been a while.

Which team is next off the list? It could be the Rays, if they can figure out how to keep their pitchers healthy.

▪ Counting the postseason, Marcus Semien finished with 835 plate appearances. That broke the record of 833 set by Lenny Dykstra of the Phillies in 1993.

Semien started all 179 games Texas played this season and over the last three seasons has played in 485 of 486 regular-season games for the Blue Jays and Rangers.

▪ Rangers GM Chris Young showed a lot of professionalism by giving credit to his former boss, Jon Daniels, when he was interviewed during the trophy presentation.

Daniels assembled much of the roster before he was fired in August 2022.

▪ Ted Williams managed the Senators/Rangers from 1969-72. His bench coach was Joe Camacho, a New Bedford native.

When Williams resigned after the ‘72 season, Camacho returned to New Bedford and became principal of E.G. Campbell Elementary School. Wearing a shirt and tie, he would occasionally play catch with the students (including this writer) and talk about his time in baseball.

Mr. Camacho, who died in 2018, would surely be pleased to know the Rangers finally won a championship.

GETTING STARTED

Breslow talking

a good game

New Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s confidence stood out from his introductory news conference. He seemed not just willing to make tough decisions but eager to start that process.

That is likely to mean personnel changes within baseball operations and trades. There won’t be anybody who’s untouchable, which is probably how it should be after consecutive last-place finishes.

But there also were times when his verbiage made Chaim Bloom sound like Lou Gorman. Breslow was a long-tenured, journeyman big leaguer (10 organizations over 17 professional seasons) who now talks like a McKinsey consultant.

He wants to “maximize positive outcomes by creating unstable matchups” and improve how the Sox are “synthesizing analytical information and synthesizing the real-time feedback that we will be getting from our players and coaches.”

Breslow said, “Great decision-makers are great synthesizers of information” and he will have “the ability to weigh different information streams and to engage in conversations with the empathy of all parties . . . the way I approach problem solving is transferable and scalable.”

He also used that old Bloom favorite buzzword “sustainable” several times.

Whatever works. In the end, if Breslow successfully balances his knowledge of how modern front offices work with his experience as a player, the Sox will benefit.

Breslow made it clear he understands success can only be measured by the standings. That’s the biggest thing. The Sox need to get back in the business of winning, not talking about winning.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Bet you didn’t know that only eight catchers caught more innings this season than Connor Wong, who had 944. Since 2009, only Christian Vázquez (1,051⅓ in 2021) and Jarrod Saltalamacchia (1,004 in 2013) have caught more innings for the Sox.

Wong, 27, was one of the better defensive catchers in the game, although his framing numbers were below average.

Barring a trade, Wong will likely enter next season as the starting catcher despite having hit .231 with a .670 OPS over parts of three seasons. His .610 OPS with runners in scoring position was glaring, but the Sox can live with that because of how well he catches.

Kyle Teel is seen as the catcher of the future. He was the 14th pick of the draft this year and finished his season with Double A Portland. A full spring training will push Teel even closer to the majors. Teel turns 22 in February and played 177 games at the University of Virginia before he was drafted. It’s not hard to imagine him getting in some major league games next season.

▪ Maybe the Red Sox will regain their lost gumption and make a real effort to sign Shohei Ohtani. If they don’t, could the return of J.D. Martinez make sense?

Justin Turner, who has been enjoying fall in New England, has said he wants to return to the Sox. But if that falls through, Martinez could become an option.

He had a robust .893 OPS along with 33 homers and 103 RBIs in 113 games for the Dodgers this season. But if Los Angeles offers Martinez the $20.5 million qualifying offer, he could well take that and that would complicate its pursuit of Ohtani. It seems more likely Martinez will become a free agent again.

▪ C.J. Liu, a 24-year-old righthander who finished this season with Portland, pitched for Taiwan in the Asian Games last month.

Lui allowed two hits with one walk and struck out eight over five scoreless innings. Both games were against Korea, which won the tournament.

Liu had a 5.35 ERA in 26 games for Portland. But the Sox were encouraged by his 145 strikeouts over 114⅓ innings and believe he can develop as a reliever.

▪ The seventh annual Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala is Nov. 10 at the Boston Park Plaza from 6-10 p.m.

Along with Pedro Martinez, the guest list includes Willy Adames, Jose Bautista, Aroldis Chapman, Corey Kluber, Jeremy Pena, Pablo Reyes, Jim Rice, and Jason Varitek.

Go to Pedromartinezfoundation.com for more details and ticket information.

▪ The 22nd Tradition is set for Nov. 29 at TD Garden and Dennis Eckersley will be among the honorees as he receives the baseball legacy award. Eckersley will be presented by Alex “Stat Masterson” Speier of the Globe. That’s sure to be a fun moment.

Go to sportsmuseum.org for information or email rlocke@sportsmusem.org.

▪ The wise guys aren’t too keen on the 2024 Sox. They’re at 22-1 to win the World Series, according to BetOnline.com. The Braves (7-1) are favored, with the Rockies at 150-1.

ETC.

to remember

Now that it’s the offseason, here are some of the key dates coming up as you follow all the roster moves:

Monday: Free agents are eligible to sign with any team starting at 5 p.m. This is also the deadline for teams to make a qualifying offer to any of their eligible free agents.

A player accepting the offer will be signed for one year and $20.625 million. A player who rejects the offer will be tied to draft-pick compensation once he signs with another team.

This is also the deadline for teams and players to decide on contract options and opt-outs.

Tuesday-Thursday: GM meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 13-16: BBWAA awards (Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP) are announced via BBWAA.com and MLB Network.

Nov. 14-16: Owners’ meetings in Arlington, Texas.

Nov. 14: 40-man rosters must be set, which determines which minor leaguers would be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. It’s also the last day for a player to accept a qualifying offer. The deadline is 5 p.m.

Nov. 17: Last day for teams to tender contracts to unsigned arbitration-eligible players. For the Red Sox, that means Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, John Schreiber, Luis Urias, and Alex Verdugo.

Dec. 3-6: Winter Meetings in Nashville.

Dec. 5: Amateur draft lottery.

Dec. 6: Rule 5 Draft of unprotected veteran free agents.

Jan. 12: Salary arbitration figures exchanged for any eligible players still unsigned.

Jan. 29-Feb. 16: Arbitration hearings in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Extra bases

Maybe Joc Pederson had it coming when Tommy Pham slapped him over a fantasy football dispute last season. Because when you talk to Arizona players and coaches, there is nothing but praise for Pham and his addition to the team. The Diamondbacks acquired Pham from the Mets on Aug. 1. He had a modest .720 OPS but helped set a tone in the clubhouse with his day-to-day preparation. “Professional in everything he did,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Whatever we asked him to do, he was ready.” Pham was 17 of 61 (.279) in the postseason, including a 4-for-4 game with two doubles in Game 2 of the World Series. Lovullo was criticized for hitting for Pham in the ninth inning as he could have joined Paul Molitor (1992) and Albert Pujols (2011) as the only players with five-hit games in the World Series. But Pham asked Lovullo to do it so Jace Peterson could get a chance to play in the Series. “This was, to me, a true team moment,” Lovullo said. “This was a moment where it was a teammate loving a teammate to give him an opportunity.” Peterson grounded into a force play, but the 33-year-old journeyman can say he played in the World Series . . . Mookie Betts came to the defense of Trevor Bauer, saying he hoped a major league team would consider signing the controversial righthander. “It’s something to think about,” Betts told the Los Angeles Times. Bauer, who turns 33 in January, has not pitched in the majors since June 28, 2021, after being accused of domestic violence and sexual assault. He was 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts for the Yokohama Bay Stars in Japan. Multiple women have accused Bauer of sexual assault, but he has not been charged with any crimes. Still, MLB found enough evidence to suspend him for two seasons, which was reduced to 194 games on appeal. That is the longest such suspension ever issued. “My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him. I think he’s an awesome guy,” Betts said. “The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it.” It’s one thing to defend a former teammate. But to say the player who was suspended for domestic violence is an “awesome guy” is a major misstep by Betts, whose public image has otherwise been pristine . . . Even haters of the Yankees have to respect Aaron Judge, who was named winner of the Roberto Clemente Award this past week. Judge traveled to Game 3 of the World Series to receive the award and used the occasion to praise Clemente, using specific examples of how he played and the person he was. It was impressive . . . It’s not a good look for the state of sports journalism that the Diamondbacks felt it necessary to include this line on their daily media briefings before Game 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series: “Media may not wear team attire.” Seems some of the local television people wore team gear to cover the NLCS . . . Best of luck to Twins television announcer Dick Bremer, who is leaving the job after 40 seasons to become a team ambassador. He did 4,972 games. It was always nice to talk about the game with Bremer when the Sox played the Twins . . . Frank Howard, who died Monday at the age of 87, was a tremendously nice man in addition to being a four-time All-Star who hit 382 home runs. “Hondo” started in pro ball in 1958 and worked into his 70s as a spring training instructor with the Yankees. He stayed at the same hotel as several of the beat writers one season and was spotted after a workout smoking a cigarette behind a tree in the parking lot while wearing batting gloves. Asked why he was wearing gloves and hiding, the 6-foot-7-inch, 270-pound Howard sheepishly admitted he promised his wife he would quit smoking and was afraid she would smell the cigarette on his fingers . . . Double A Portland designated its July 31, 2024, game against Erie as Lewiston/Auburn Community Night and Maine Strong Night. The players will wear special Maine-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Lewiston/Auburn Response Fund. The team also will honor victims of the mass shooting, along with local businesses, first responders, and community leaders . . . Happy birthday to Johnny Damon, who is 50. Damon hit .295 with an .803 OPS for the Red Sox from 2002-05. Damon finished his 18-year career with 235 home runs, 522 doubles, 109 triples, 1,003 walks, 408 stolen bases, 1,139 RBIs, and 1,668 runs. No other player reached those levels in all of those statistics.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.