Hockey death in England renews conversations regarding NHL player safety

Johnson, 29, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers, was killed Oct. 28 when one of defenseman Matt Petgrave’s skate blades sliced into his neck. As the weekend approached, the North Yorkshire police department, charged with investigating the incident, had not released a report on its findings. It could take two weeks or more for a report to be made public.

“I’m for it,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery late in the week, as the league and the Players Association still sorted through a potential leaguewide policy with regard to the rank-and-file wearing neck guards. “I don’t want to lose a player for any reason.”

The frightening play that led to Adam Johnson’s death in England last weekend, initially reported in British media as a freak accident, had NHL players pondering whether they’ll adopt neck protection as a means to prevent catastrophic injuries.

Meanwhile, viewing only video clips readily available on the internet, it is very difficult fully to absolve Petgrave for what happened. Hockey is a fast game, especially the 21st century iteration, and bad things happen on the ice for myriad reasons. We all understand that.

But for the decades I’ve watched the game, spanning 60-plus years, I’ve never seen anyone take the approach to the body check delivered by the 31-year-old Petgrave. In an attempt to disrupt Johnson’s skating path, Petgrave raced at him at an angle and forcefully launched both legs high in a scissors-kick-like fashion, similar in style and force to what one might see on the soccer field when a player is attempting a shot on goal.

Absent a better/clearer videotape, or a different angle, or some mitigating factor not evident on the tapes I’ve seen, it looks like Petgrave intentionally made a highly dangerous maneuver that could have inflicted serious damage even if the result had been something short of one his skate blades carving into the unsuspecting Johnson.

Petgrave delivered a vicious, ill-conceived, and ultimately fatal hit, leaving Johnson to bleed out. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, I’d say it’s a check that should ban him from ever playing again in the English Ice Hockey Association. It then would be up to other pro leagues, or the IIHF, to decide if he plays again. I hope he’s finished.

In recent decades, we’ve seen some grotesque neck injuries in the NHL, a couple that could have been fatal, all rightly characterized as accidents.

Sabres goalie Clint Malarchuk came close to bleeding out on the ice on March 22, 1989, when his neck was clipped by Blues forward Steve Tuttle in a net-front battle with defenseman Uwe Krupp. It was Tuttle’s elbow pad, not skate, that carved into Malarchuk’s neck, severing his carotid artery and slicing into his jugular vein. It took some expert on-site emergency care, followed by surgery and some 300 stitches, to save Malarchuk’s life.

Almost 20 years later, also in Buffalo, Panthers forward Richard Zednik spewed out five pints of blood when cut across the neck by the skate of an upended Olli Jokinen, one of his linemates. Again, quick on-ice care and then emergency surgery at Buffalo General Hospital saved Zednik’s life.

Both of those incidents were clearly accidental, as was the one Oct. 17, 1990, when Bruins defenseman Garry Galley suffered a severe facial laceration when cut by a skate of teammate Randy Burridge. It took some 40 stitches to close the wounds to Galley’s cheek, lip, and neck. It could have been far worse.

Thursday night, amid the near weeklong talk around Johnson’s death, none of the Bruins or Maple Leafs wore neck protection when they faced off at the Garden. Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, 36, made headlines the same night when he wore a neck guard — the first Washington player to do so — in the game against the Islanders.

Will more follow? A few, no doubt. But don’t look for across-the-board adoption by the players. Most NHLers, North American and European, wore the guards if mandated as they ascended the amateur ranks, but ditched them as soon as they no longer were mandatory.

Penguins and Ducks players stood for a moment of silence following the death of former Penguins player Adam Johnson. Harrison Barden/Getty

In interviews on the subject Thursday with three Bruins, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, and Pavel Zacha, all said they wore the guards prior to turning pro. All three said Johnson’s death, along with the recent mishap that left teammate Jakub Lauko with a carved face and fractured facial bones, had them thinking again if they’ll wear the guards now.

They were earnest with their answers, saddened by what happened to Johnson (a son of the Minnesota Iron Range), but not immediately motivated to take action.

“Definitely a conversation to have,” said Carlo. “Life is important, and that was scary. Overall, in the NHL, we’re on our skates every day. I trust these guys are not trying to put their feet up high.”

It’s a “bad truth,” said Zacha, that the skates are sharp and dangerous. “But even neck guards are not perfect. I don’t like when players are getting hurt, but it’s good to know we have access to protect neck, wrists, and ankles, but I think that should be the choice of each individual player.”

Coyle wore a neck protector in his half-season with the Saint John Sea Dogs in juniors, but he gave it up upon turning pro in 2012-13.

“It sure makes you think, but everyone’s different, I guess,” he said. “It’s terrible what happened, and you never want to see it. Even my wife’s been saying, ‘Can’t you wear a full thing over your face, you don’t want to mess up your face.’ I get it. But it’s what we do.

“I don’t know if things are slowly going to change. It does make you think, you know, ‘What have I got to do to keep myself safe, right, so I can keep playing the game I love?’ You never want to see stuff like that happen. Once you play a dangerous sport, stuff is going to happen. But if you can limit that the best you can, it’s probably the right way to go.”

ON THE CLOCK

Poitras forced

Bruins’ hands

The decision for Matt Poitras to play his 10th NHL game with the Bruins on Thursday activated, or “burned,” the first year of his entry-level contract. He signed the deal in May, less than a week after the Bruins were eliminated by the Panthers in Round 1 of the playoffs.

One thing to keep in mind: Burning a year off a player’s entry-level contract does not preclude clubs from eventually returning players that same season to their Canadian junior teams.

Exhibit A: In the autumn of 2014, the Oilers plugged Leon Draisaitl directly into their lineup, some 16 weeks after selecting the 18-year-old out of the Western Hockey League with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Draisaitl stayed in the lineup for 37 games (keep that number in mind) and then was abruptly shipped out and played with WHL Kelowna for the remainder of the season. Game No. 37 was important because of a 40-game threshold in the collective bargaining agreement that, if reached, also would have started the clock ticking on the seven years of service that ultimately would factor into Draisaitl — or any player — reaching unrestricted free agency.

If Poitras plays that 40th game this season, which likely would be before his 20th birthday (March 10), it would position him to hit the UFA market on July 1, 2030, following his seventh year of NHL service. Sure, it might sound like a far way off, but that added year of leverage in Poitras’s pocket could mean many millions of dollars in bargaining power, before and including that potential UFA date.

Draisaitl, now 28, signed a maximum extension (eight years, carrying an $8.5 million cap hit) in August 2017, a deal that paid him into what would have been his first UFA years. Now one of the game’s prodigious goal scorers (three seasons of 50 or more), he is under contract through next season. Provided he does not re-up in the meantime, he will be 29 as of his July 1, 2025, UFA date. Money. Lots of it.

Upon sending Draisaitl back to junior, the Oilers were mired in a dead-end season in which they finished 24-44-14. It made sending him back all the easier. The Bruins, off to a sizzling 9-0-1 start through Thursday, with Poitras a consistent contributor, would appear to have more incentive to keep him around for the full ride.

ETC.

Backstrom sadly

takes a step back

The Capitals looked like they were dressed for abundant success in the late 2000s with their four ballyhooed “young guns”: Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Alexander Semin, and Mike Green.

The only question: How many Stanley Cup rings would the four collect?

The answer, some 15 years later: Only Ovechkin and Backstrom collected the hardware from the franchise’s lone Cup title in 2018. Green and Semin never came close.

And now, with his somber statement Wednesday regarding his lingering health issues, it appears Backstrom has reached the end of a distinguished career that encompassed 1,105 regular-season games. He did not officially call it quits, but all signs point that way.

The talented Swedish pivot, 35, was to the Capitals what Patrice Bergeron was to the Bruins, albeit slightly more prolific (.934 points per game vs. Bergy’s .804). Keep in mind: Backstrom rode forever, at even strength and on the power play, with the amazing Ovechkin (824 goals and 1,493 points when Backstrom said it was time to step back). We can only wonder what the uptick in Bergeron’s production would have been if paired with Ovechkin since the autumn of 2005.

Meanwhile, the Capitals, 4-3-1 at the time of Backstrom’s announcement, immediately moved his $9.2 million cap hit to injured reserve, potentially leaving general manager Brian MacLellan with abundant financial elbow room. That kind of shopping money has more clout July 1, the start of free agency, than early November, when virtually all impact players already have a home.

It’s a sizable enough figure, however, that it could fire up the trade market now, perhaps to bring Elias Lindholm (Calgary) or Sam Reinhart (Florida) to Washington. Lindholm ($4.85 million) and Reinhart ($6.5m) are on target to become UFAs on July 1. Both are centers. Both could prove seamless fits with Ovechkin.

The Capitals already had Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson on long-term injured reserve, and Nick Dowd on IR. Of the three, only Dowd (two games) has played this season.

Another name to keep in mind: Patrick Kane. The ex-Blackhawks superstar right winger is shopping for his best deal after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in June. Hip issues, of course, are what severely hindered Backstrom the last 2-3 years.

"Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game," Nicklas Backstrom said in a statement Wednesday. John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Bruins see something in Edward

Even the most ardent Black and Gold follower might have missed the recent Bruins signing of OHL prospect Jackson Edward (defenseman, 6 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds) to his three-year, entry-level contract.

It’s hardly out of the ordinary for NHL clubs to secure deals with draft picks well ahead of their projected NHL arrival date (see: Matt Poitras). What made the signing of the 19-year-old Edward somewhat off-template, however, was the fact that he was selected so deep in the draft, Round 7, pick No. 200, in 2022.

For the most part, prospects chosen at No. 200 or later ultimately track to the NHL with the frequency of the Hale-Bopp comet swinging by our remote rink in the universe. Ergo, there’s usually no rush to sign them. If left unsigned come June, though, Edward would have been eligible for the 2024 draft.

In the seven drafts from 2011-17, clubs chose 89 prospects with pick Nos 200 or later. Only 17 made it to the NHL. The best of the bunch, in terms of service to date: Ondrej Palat, No. 208, Tampa Bay, 2011. A vital contributor in Tampa’s Cup success, Palat now is in his second season with the Devils.

Bruins fans of a certain age, and memory, will recall that Hal Gill, the 207th pick in the 1993 draft, fashioned himself an impressive 1,108-game career, one in which he picked up a Cup with the Penguins in 2009.

So, yes, the odds are long for prospects plucked from the deepest ocean, but the payoff can be extremely rewarding.

“He’s continued to grow and get better,” said former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, now the club’s player development coordinator, noting that the Bruins were drawn to untapped potential they saw in Edwards. “We still feel he’s got a lot of room for that. He’s a hard worker and he holds himself to a pretty high standard. We’re excited to see where he can get himself to.”

Edward’s coach at OHL London is Dale Hunter, whose long NHL career included a number of notorious hits, including on Bruins center Craig Janney (1990 playoffs) and Islanders pivot Pierre Turgeon (1993 playoffs). Edward is not shy when it comes to the hitting game.

“He’s violent,” according to the website eliteprospects.com, “and he uses that violence to emphatically kill plays at the blue line and end the cycle.”

“He has had some pretty devastating hits, where he’s caught guys,” added McQuaid, a pretty good hitter in his NHL days. “He actually caught Matty Poitras last year with a good hit along the blue line, by the bench. But he’s not out there hurting guys, or running all over the place trying to kill people. He will close and be physical. I think that’s part of his game.”

“Oh, yeah, he laid me out, caught my pretty good,” recalled a smiling Poitras. “I was coming down the right side, dumped the puck in, didn’t expect anything, and he lit me up. Yeah, that didn’t feel good.”

How that might translate if Edward ever makes it to the Original 32 remains to be seen. For now, with a deal in his pocket, it’s clear he is viewed on Causeway Street as a tantalizing prospect, one with some old-time snarl. The Bruins have missed a big smack threat along the blue line since the retirement of Kevan Miller and the more recent UFA departure of Connor Clifton.

“It means I get three years to work with Eddie,” said McQuaid, sizing up the prospect’s three-year deal. “And I’m excited about that.”

The draft began selecting 200 more players in 1974, though some of the ‘70s saw smaller numbers taken. Over the near half-century, eight players chosen No. 200 or later, including Gill, logged 1,000 or more regular-season games.

In the 1993 draft, Gill, Mike Grier (No. 219, St. Louis) and Kimmo Timonen (No. 250, Los Angeles) ended up with 1,000-plus games on their résumés. The rest of the draft produced a dozen others, six of them in Round 1, who reached the 1,000 plateau.

