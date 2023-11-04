Robby Broggi and the No. 7 Wellesley offense found another gear in a first-round rout of No. 10 Belmont

Broggi had five receptions for 130 yards and opened the scoring by hauling in an 8-yard pass from Max Poirier. Later, Broggi was on the receiving end of a 47-yard TD from freshman Lukas Prock late in the first half for a 28-0 lead and a 31-yard pass in the third quarter from Bobby Shanahan on the Raiders’ first series of the second half following a Jordan St. Louis interception.

The senior caught three touchdowns from three different signal-callers Saturday afternoon as the seventh-seeded Raiders routed No. 10 Belmont, 42-0, in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 playoffs at Hunnewell Field in Wellesley.

It didn’t matter who was playing quarterback for Wellesley, getting the ball to Robby Broggi produced points.

Advertisement

“We’ve definitely mixed things up from the start of the year,” said Broggi. “I think this is the best our offense has looked all year.”

The Wellesley quarterbacks were a combined 7-for-8 passing for 151 yards. Poirier and Prock each ran one in, and Henry Redgate took a direct snap in for a score.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wellesley (5-4) scored touchdowns on its first four drives. The defense was just as strong, coming away with three interceptions and not allowing the Marauders (5-4) to reach the red zone.

“It’s how they practiced this week, so I think that’s the big message, a big turnaround after our loss to Weymouth,” said Raiders coach Jesse Davis, whose team had a 314-131 edge in total offense. “The kids showed up this week ready to go and they executed.”

After starting the season 0-3, Wellesley finds itself in the quarterfinals and will visit No. 2 Catholic Memorial at a time and date to be determined.

“It’s going to be a fun one,” Broggi said. “It’s definitely the toughest [competition] we’ve ever seen, but that’s not going to stop our mentality and we’re ready to go shock the world.”

Advertisement

Division 8 State

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale 36, Nashoba Valley Tech 30 — Senior captain Danny Lawton scored five touchdowns, including the game winner from 5 yards out in double overtime, as he led the eighth-seeded Chargers (8-1) past ninth-seeded Nashoba Valley Tech (5-4) in the first round.

Hoosac Valley 34, Athol 18 — The third-seeded Hurricanes (9-0) scored the first 28 points, then held off a late Athol (5-4) rally to remain undefeated and advance to the quarterfinals. Griffin Mucci, Kadan Tatro, and Kamarion Kastner scored in the first half.

Non-tournament games

Dexter Southfield 26, Canterbury 24 — Quinn Carver rushed 20 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns for Dexter Southfield (6-1) in an Evergreen League win over Canterbury (5-2).

Northeast 30, Dracut 14 — Senior Devin Nieves powered the Golden Knights (4-5) with two touchdowns, 120 yards, and a 2-point conversion in the non-playoff victory.

Pembroke 50, Archbishop Williams 25 — Senior Brenden Kanya had five rushing touchdowns and added four 2-point conversions, scoring the first 24 points for the Titans (3-6) in a non-playoff win.

Revere 42, Beverly 21 — Junior Giovanni Woodward rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Danny Hou rushed for 120 yards and a score for the Patriots (3-6) in the non-playoff win.